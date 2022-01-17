Preview: Brighton vs Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea face Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League on Tuesday at the American Express Community Stadium.

The Blues come into the match off the back of a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Pep Guardiola's Manchester City.

The previous clash saw Graham Potter's side snatch a point against Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea with a late Danny Welbeck goal at Stamford Brige.

The Chelsea boss is relishing the challenge, having never managed a side at the Amex Stadium, as he said: “The match itself and the opponent is a challenge itself. I have personally never played there but I have seen a lot of matches and played two home matches against Brighton."

Recent form

Since the match at Stamford Bridge, the last of 2021, Brighton have been on fine form and are unbeaten in the New Year.

The first game of the year saw the Seagulls beat Everton impressively, coming out 3-2 victors at Goodison Park before an extra time victory against West Brom just days later.

Then came a 1-1 draw at the Amex against bitter rivals Crystal Palace, coming back from behind after Chelsea loanee Conor Gallagher netted the opener.

Tuchel's side, on the other hand, have already played five times this month, starting the year with a 2-2 draw against Liverpool before three victories in a row in cup competitions.

The latest match saw a 1-0 loss to Man City in a poor display from the Blues.

Team news

Tuchel confirmed that there are no new injuries or Covid-19 cases for Chelsea, but the Blues' current absentees are still out.

Therefore, Chelsea will be without Ben Chilwell (ACL) and Reece James (hamstring) as expected for the visit to Brighton.

Trevoh Chalobah (hamstring) is also believed to be unavailable for selection on the south coast.

Centre-back Andreas Christensen (Covid-19) is set to miss the game against Brighton too, with the Dane still isolating at home.

For Brighton, Lewis Dunk (knee) and Shane Duffy (ankle) remain sidelined through injury whilst Adam Lallana (hamstring) will also be absent.

Yves Bissouma and Enock Mwepu are also going to be missing from Potter's squad to face the Blues.

Prediction

Brighton have made a fantastic start to the season and face a Chelsea squad who looked low on confidence against a dominant Manchester City.

Chelsea play their sixth match of the month, double the amount of the Seagulls who play fantastic football under Potter.

Tuchel's side created several chances against Man City but could not finish, knowing that they must improve in front of goal.

However, the Blues should have enough to get back to winning ways on the south coast after resting Mason Mount and Kai Havertz at the weekend.

Prediction: Brighton and Hove Albion 1 -3 Chelsea



