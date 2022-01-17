Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Preview: Brighton vs Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea face Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League on Tuesday at the American Express Community Stadium.

The Blues come into the match off the back of a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Pep Guardiola's Manchester City.

The previous clash saw Graham Potter's side snatch a point against Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea with a late Danny Welbeck goal at Stamford Brige.

imago1006860721h

The Chelsea boss is relishing the challenge, having never managed a side at the Amex Stadium, as he said“The match itself and the opponent is a challenge itself. I have personally never played there but I have seen a lot of matches and played two home matches against Brighton."

Recent form

Since the match at Stamford Bridge, the last of 2021, Brighton have been on fine form and are unbeaten in the New Year.

The first game of the year saw the Seagulls beat Everton impressively, coming out 3-2 victors at Goodison Park before an extra time victory against West Brom just days later.

Then came a 1-1 draw at the Amex against bitter rivals Crystal Palace, coming back from behind after Chelsea loanee Conor Gallagher netted the opener.

imago1009127259h

Tuchel's side, on the other hand, have already played five times this month, starting the year with a 2-2 draw against Liverpool before three victories in a row in cup competitions.

The latest match saw a 1-0 loss to Man City in a poor display from the Blues.

Team news

Tuchel confirmed that there are no new injuries or Covid-19 cases for Chelsea, but the Blues' current absentees are still out.

Read More

Therefore, Chelsea will be without Ben Chilwell (ACL) and Reece James (hamstring) as expected for the visit to Brighton.

Trevoh Chalobah (hamstring) is also believed to be unavailable for selection on the south coast.

Centre-back Andreas Christensen (Covid-19) is set to miss the game against Brighton too, with the Dane still isolating at home.

imago1008210618h

For Brighton, Lewis Dunk (knee) and Shane Duffy (ankle) remain sidelined through injury whilst Adam Lallana (hamstring) will also be absent.

Yves Bissouma and Enock Mwepu are also going to be missing from Potter's squad to face the Blues.

Prediction

Brighton have made a fantastic start to the season and face a Chelsea squad who looked low on confidence against a dominant Manchester City.

Chelsea play their sixth match of the month, double the amount of the Seagulls who play fantastic football under Potter.

imago1009172134h

Tuchel's side created several chances against Man City but could not finish, knowing that they must improve in front of goal.

However, the Blues should have enough to get back to winning ways on the south coast after resting Mason Mount and Kai Havertz at the weekend.

Prediction: Brighton and Hove Albion 1 -3 Chelsea

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1005166949h
Match Coverage

Preview: Brighton vs Chelsea | Premier League

35 seconds ago
imago1009095433h
News

Official: Thomas Tuchel Named The Best FIFA Mens's Coach of 2021

5 minutes ago
imago1009129763h
News

'I Don’t Lose my Energy' - Thomas Tuchel Won't Lose Energy Over Premier League Postponements

30 minutes ago
imago1008119078h
News

Official: Chelsea's Edouard Mendy Named The Best FIFA Goalkeeper for 2021

30 minutes ago
imago1008700236h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Could Include Buy Back Clause in Armando Broja Deal

1 hour ago
imago1009129763h
News

Thomas Tuchel Expects More From His Offensive Players Ahead of Brighton vs Chelsea

1 hour ago
imago1009104285h
Transfer News

Report: Emerson Wants to Return to Chelsea From Lyon Loan Spell

1 hour ago
imago1009145775h
News

Revealed: Thomas Tuchel's Stance on Chelsea Signing Romelu Lukaku After Erling Haaland Rejection

2 hours ago