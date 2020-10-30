Preview: Burnley vs Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea travel to Lancashire to take on Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon looking for a vital win to gain momentum in this year's league campaign.

Frank Lampard will be encouraged after a much improved attacking display to record a 4-0 victory over FC Krasnodar during midweek in the Champions League and will be looking to replicate the performance and gain a fourth successive clean sheet.

The Clarets are on a poor run of form losing four of their last five matches, and will be looking to gain a shock three points at home, to begin to move away from the drop zone in the early stages of the season.

Recent Form:

Burnley - LDLLL

Sean Dyche's side are dropping dangerously in the opening stages of the season currently sitting 18th in the relegation zone with one point, and without a winning their last five. The Clarets need to begin to reverse their form starting with Saturday to not fall away from the pack above in the coming weeks.

Chelsea - WDDDW

The Blues have conceded just three goals in their last five matches after improving the stability of the defence dramatically in recent weeks, and have recorded much more positive results with a draw against Manchester United followed by a thumping victory in Russia on Tuesday.

Now Lampard will be looking to regain the balance of blistering attack and defensive stability in the Premier League and Chelsea will have aspirations of climbing up the table after some much improved displays in recent weeks.

Edouard Mendy and Thiago Silva have helped shore up defensive issues while the impressive full debut of Hakim Ziyech will leave a good problem of selecting a starting eleven from an extremely strong squad without any fitness issues.

Team News:

Thiago Silva will return for the clash at Turf Moor after missing the midweek match against Krasnodar while goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga remains out with a shoulder injury.

Lampard has confirmed there are no other major fitness issues except general squad fatigue but Billy Gilmour remains out until the international break at the earliest.

The hosts will be missing Ben Mee, Phil Bardsley and Erik Pieters for the visit of the Blues, while Johan Berg Gudmonsson is a doubt for the clash with a calf injury and Jack Cork is also just short of making a return.

Head to Head:

Burnley vs Chelsea-Last Five [All Competitions] 19th April 2018- Burnley 1-2 Chelsea 28th October 2018- Burnley 0-4 Chelsea 22nd April 2019- Chelsea 2-2 Burnley 26th October 2019- Burnley 2-4 Chelsea 11th January 2020- Chelsea 3-0 Burnley

Prediction:

The Blues are still unbeaten since their defeat to Liverpool and are beginning to look vastly improved in the defensive area of the pitch, and will be looking to make the attack click once again to put on a thrilling display at Turf Moor.

With Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech back fit and firing in the Chelsea attack, Burnley may struggle to deal with the pace and attacking threat of the Chelsea front-line especially on such a poor run of form themselves.

Prediction: Burnley 0-2 Chelsea

