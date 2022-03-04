Skip to main content
Preview: Burnley vs Chelsea | Premier League

Chelsea face Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon at Turf Moor.

Thomas Tuchel's side are back in domestic league action following Champions League, Carabao Cup and FA Cup action.

It's been a distracting week for the Blues after the Club was put up for sale by Roman Abramovich, with the future of the Stamford Bridge outfit unclear.

imago1007843651h

The only thing Tuchel and his team can focus on is the football, a matter that they control with performance and results. That continues this weekend against Sean Dyche's side.

Recent form

Burnley have drawn four of their last eight games in the league. They lost last time out, suffering a 2-0 defeat to Leicester City at home on Tuesday night. 

Chelsea got back to winning ways in midweek in the cup, after a run of six straight wins in all competitions came to an end in the Carabao Cup final last weekend against Liverpool. 

imago1010237026h

They are currently third in the league, ten points behind Liverpool but with a game in hand. 

Read More

Team news

Chelsea will be without Cesar Azpilicueta, Tuchel confirmed, however Thiago Silva, Reece James, Trevoh Chalobah and Hakim Ziyech are all set to be available after missing the cup win over Luton Town. 

The fitness of Andreas Christensen remains unclear after he picked up an Achilles injury ahead of the Carabao Cup final. 

imago1010003629h (2)

Prediction

It's going to be far from easy for Chelsea in Lancashire. Only 11 goals (both teams) have been scored during Burnley's last eight games. 

The sides drew at Stamford Bridge back in November after Kai Havertz's opener was cancelled out by Matej Vydra's equaliser 11 minutes from time. 

With a lot of talk off the pitch, Tuchel will be hoping his side can do the talking on the pitch to claim another win in the league to take them one step closer to securing a top four spot.

Prediction: Burnley 0-1 Chelsea

imago1009360253h
