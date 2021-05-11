Preview: Chelsea vs Arsenal | Premier League

Chelsea host London rivals Arsenal at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night in the Premier league, looking to secure a further vital step to Champions League qualification.

The Blues continue to string together superb performances under Thomas Tuchel and defeated Manchester City 2-1 away from home on Saturday night, which will provide confidence ahead of a stacked run-in.

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal are struggling down in ninth and have just two victories in their last five matches, so need some big results to try and chase European football next season.

Recent Form

Chelsea -WWWDW

The Blues are in tremendous form in recent weeks and are unbeaten in their last five matches recording impressive victories over the likes of Real Madrid and Manchester City.

However with a huge FA Cup Final to play at the weekend against Leicester City, the Blues must remain focussed and on task to continue their march to the top four at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night.

With the form of Billy Gilmour and Reece James impressive from the start at the weekend, Tuchel will definitely need to use the depths of his squad to try and mastermind a further winning run and continue their momentum going into a huge domestic final period.

Arsenal -WDWLL

The Gunners have reversed their Villarreal semi-final defeat with victory against West Brom, but have an extremely long way to go to return to the height's of the past sitting in a near impossible spot to qualify for Europe next season.

Head-to-Head

Chelsea vs Arsenal-Last Five [All Competitions] 29th May 2019- Chelsea 4-1 Arsenal 29th December 2019- Arsenal 1-2 Chelsea 21st January 2020- Chelsea 2-2 Arsenal 1st August 2020- Arsenal 2-1 Chelsea 26th December 2020- Arsenal 3-1 Chelsea

Team News

Andreas Christensen will miss the clash with the Gunners after picking up an injury against Manchester City at the weekend, while Mateo Kovacic also remains out with the same problem.

Antonio Rudiger will continue to deputise in a face-mask after breaking his jaw, while Jorginho and Mason Mount will hope for a return to the side after being rested last time out.

Arsenal will be without David Luiz, Granit Xhaka and Pablo Mari for the trip across London, while Emile Smith Rowe remains a doubt after limping off against West Brom.

Prediction

Chelsea are just four points from securing top four and a place in the Champions League next season, but cannot afford to drop their levels ahead of a crunch London derby at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues will be without key defender Andreas Christensen which will be a big blow, but could be boosted by the returns of Thiago Silva and Mason Mount to try and continue their superb unbeaten run.

Arsenal will be no doubt motivated and ready to cause a stir in west London, and need a win to try and keep alive their own faint hopes of European football next season in a poor season for the North London club.

Prediction: Chelsea 2-1 Arsenal

