Preview: Chelsea vs Aston Villa | Premier League

Chelsea face Aston Villa on Monday evening at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League looking to bounce back from an abysmal display in their last outing.

The Blues were extremely poor in a thumping 3-1 defeat away at a struggling Arsenal and are now facing an uphill battle to catch the top teams with a real lack of confidence.

Aston Villa are doing superbly this season, and come off the back of a comfortable win against Crystal Palace at Villa Park.

----------

Recent Form

Chelsea - LWLLD

The Blues are in a real struggle for form at present with just one win against West Ham in their last five matches, and have seen extremely poor defeats to Wolves, Everton and most recently to Arsenal.

With a real lack of goalscoring form and creativity, the Blues will be grateful for the return of Callum Hudson-Odoi from the start on Monday night, who provided a real spark in a poor result.

Frank Lampard's side also appear to have lost their way defensively in recent weeks, with Thiago Silva a shining light in a very disjointed looking back-line so will need a real improvement to keep out a confident Villa side.

Aston Villa- WWDWL

The Villans are on a real purple patch and are enjoying life in the Premier League, with just one defeat in their last five against West Ham and will be looking to stay above Chelsea and maintain their momentum.

----------

Head-to-Head

Chelsea vs Aston Villa: Last Five [All Competitions]

7th February 2015- Aston Villa 1-2 Chelsea

17th October 2015- Chelsea 2-0 Aston Villa

2nd April 2016- Aston Villa 0-4 Chelsea

4th December 2019- Chelsea 2-1 Aston Villa

21st June 2020- Aston Villa 1-2 Chelsea

----------

Team News

Callum Hudson Odoi will start the clash on Monday night after impressing against Arsenal, but Hakim Ziyech will remain unavailable due to his ongoing hamstring problems.

Reece James and Ben Chilwell may not start against Aston Villa with both likely not at 100% due to ongoing injury problems, so Lampard may hand an opportunity for Cesar Azpilicueta and Emerson Palmieri.

Ross Barkley will be unavailable to face his parent club at Stamford Bridge for the visitors, while centre back Tyrone Mings will also miss the clash against Chelsea.

----------

Prediction

Chelsea are on a terrible run of form and are in desperate need of three points to try and regain some confidence as the slide down the table continues for Lampard's men.

However, Aston Villa will be full of confidence with their recent form and currently sit above Chelsea in the table and will be looking to put an even bigger gap between the clubs in the tables.

With Lampard likely to rotate the squad with a quick turnaround, we may see an improved performance with the likes of Callum Hudson-Odoi and Cesar Azpilicueta likely to make an appearance from the start, but face a really in-form side in Dean Smith's Villa.

Prediction: Chelsea 1-2 Aston Villa

----------

