Preview: Chelsea vs Atletico Madrid | Champions League

Chelsea host La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on Wednesday night at Stamford Bridge, looking to advance into the quarter finals of the competition.

The Blues hold a slender 1-0 lead going into the second leg, and will be looking for a much improved performance after a lacklustre draw against Leeds in the Premier League.

Meanwhile, Simeone's Atletico will be looking to reverse the deficit with a more attacking display, and were also involved in a frustrating stalemate at the weekend against Getafe.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Recent Form

Chelsea - DWWDW

Despite a couple of lacklustre draws against Leeds and Man United, Chelsea remain unbeaten under Thomas Tuchel and with a favourable run of fixtures approaching can really make vital progress in all competitions to turn around their season.

With players beginning to find form at the business end of the season such as Kai Havertz and Andreas Christensen, the Blues will know that now is the time to string together some huge performances particularly in this crunch clash with the Spanish league leaders.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Defensive leader Thiago Silva will be missing for the clash along with suspensions for Jorginho and Mason Mount, and this could give an all-important opportunity for players to step into the mantle such as Mateo Kovacic to ensure Chelsea can progress in Europe with the advantage in their favour.

Atletico Madrid - DWDWL

Los Rojiblancos' form has dipped slightly in recent weeks, and with a huge title run-in and a 1-0 defeat to overturn, will need to begin re-establishing their top form to oust Chelsea from their spot as favourites to progress into the quarter finals.

Team News

Thiago Silva and Tammy Abraham will miss the clash at Stamford Bridge due to ongoing injury problems, with Andreas Christensen likely to retain his starting berth at the heart of the back three.

Mason Mount and Jorginho have also been ruled out of the match due to suspension, with Mateo Kovacic and N'Golo Kante likely to form the midfield for the Blues.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Joao Felix and Luis Suarez are set to lead the line for the visitors, with Jose Maria Gimenez likely to return in defence after missing the first leg.

Prediction

Chelsea are in pole position to qualify for the quarter finals of the Champions League but the job is far from done as Simeone's side will no doubt put up a stubborn fight in west London.

With the Blues struggling for goals, and the missing of key creative figure Mason Mount, Tuchel will know that they must try to show grit and determination and find a way to break down a solid defensive unit to seal the tie, rather than rest on their laurels.

However with the recent unbeaten run under Tuchel displaying these characteristics, Chelsea will certainly be confident that they can get over the line and secure a huge European quarter final.

Prediction: Chelsea 1-0 Atletico Madrid

