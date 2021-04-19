Preview: Chelsea vs Brighton & Hove Albion | Premier League

Chelsea host Brighton at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Tuesday night looking to secure another victory under Thomas Tuchel.

The Blues will try to move another step closer to securing Champions League qualification for next season, despite the prospects of joining the European Super League.

Meanwhile Brighton will be looking to try and pull off a shock result against a top Chelsea side, to try and help them push towards the top half.

Recent Form

Chelsea - WLWWL

The Blues are in decent fettle going into the match, having just defeated Manchester City in the FA Cup semi final. And Thomas Tuchel will know it is vital to keep the momentum going to continue to fight on all fronts until the end of the campaign.

With a big match against West Ham to come at the weekend in addition to a semi-final against Real Madrid next week, Chelsea must win this game to maintain their progress in their uncertain European chase.

Brighton - DLWWL

The Seagulls will be looking to build on the back of a successful draw with Everton, and completely steer clear from any late drama at the bottom.

Head-to-Head

Chelsea vs Brighton- Last Five [All Competitions] 3rd April 2019- Chelsea 3-0 Brighton 28th September 2019- Chelsea 2-0 Brighton 1st January 2020- Brighton 1-1 Chelsea 29th August 2020- Brighton 1-1 Chelsea 14th September 2020- Brighton 1-3 Chelsea

Team News

Mateo Kovacic is set to miss the clash at Stamford Bridge due to injury while Thiago Silva faces a late fitness check.

Andreas Christensen is set to return for Chelsea in defence after recovering from a knock, while Edouard Mendy should regain his starting berth between the sticks.

Tariq Lamptey and Solly March are unavailable with injury for the visitors, while Adam Webster and Dan Burn are fit again for the Seagulls.

Prediction

Chelsea are in good form at the moment and cannot be distracted by the recent news surrounding the forming of a European Super League.

After a positive result against Manchester City, the Blues will be hoping to maintain their form ahead of a busy final run-in.

Prediction: Chelsea 2-1 Brighton

