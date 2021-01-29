Preview: Chelsea vs Burnley | Premier League
Chelsea host Burnley in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon at Stamford Bridge looking to try and begin a winning run under new manager Thomas Tuchel.
The Blues were unlucky in a 0-0 stalemate against Wolves on Wednesday, but will be looking to have more cutting edge to gain their first three points in the new era.
Burnley recorded a superb 3-2 victory against Aston Villa and Sean Dyche's side will want another shock result to ease any relegation fears for this campaign.
Recent Form
Chelsea - DWLWW
Despite Chelsea having lost just one of their last five matches, the Blues have been really struggling for form in recent weeks with just one win against a Premier League side in Fulham.
The Blues will hope they can turn a corner with new boss Tuchel, where they produced a more promising display against Wolves and will be keen to begin a winning run to try and launch a top four challenge after slipping into ninth after a poor series of results.
Jorginho and Antonio Rudiger were handed chances with Kai Havertz also impressing and all the players will need to perform to a high level in order to feature in the German manager's first-team plans for the rest of the busy campaign.
Burnley - WWWLL
Sean Dyche's side are really beginning to turn around their season with three consecutive victories against Liverpool, Fulham and Aston Villa so will be a real tough test for the Blues.
Head to Head
|Chelsea vs Burnley- Last Five [All Competitions]
28th October 2018- Burnley 0-4 Chelsea
22nd April 2019- Chelsea 2-2 Burnley
26th October 2019- Burnley 2-4 Chelsea
11th January 2020- Chelsea 3-0 Burnley
31st October 2020- Burnley 0-3 Chelsea
Team News
N'Golo Kante has returned to training ahead of the Stamford Bridge clash, after recovering from a hamstring injury, and could form a midfield with Mateo Kovacic who impressed against Wolves.
Mason Mount and Timo Werner will be looking to force their way back into the starting eleven for the clash, while Billy Gilmour may also be pushing for a spot in the squad despite uncertainty surrounding his future.
Burnley will be without Ashley Barnes, Charlie Taylor and Josh Brownhill for the trip to Stamford Bridge due to injury.
Prediction
Chelsea put an improved display but simply lacked the cutting edge to seal all three points against Wolves, and will be need to be more clinical to secure a positive result against a stubborn Burnley side.
Tuchel had just one day to prepare his squad for the Wolves clash, and with additional preparation ahead of Sunday, may be able to pick a more informed side, with several players keen to impress.
Burnley have been in superb form and have regained their resilient attitude under Sean Dyche, but Chelsea with a new manager and system should have enough quality to inspire themselves to a vital three points.
Prediction: Chelsea 2-0 Burnley
