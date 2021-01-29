Preview: Chelsea vs Burnley | Premier League

Chelsea host Burnley in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon at Stamford Bridge looking to try and begin a winning run under new manager Thomas Tuchel.

The Blues were unlucky in a 0-0 stalemate against Wolves on Wednesday, but will be looking to have more cutting edge to gain their first three points in the new era.

Burnley recorded a superb 3-2 victory against Aston Villa and Sean Dyche's side will want another shock result to ease any relegation fears for this campaign.

(Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Recent Form

Chelsea - DWLWW

Despite Chelsea having lost just one of their last five matches, the Blues have been really struggling for form in recent weeks with just one win against a Premier League side in Fulham.

The Blues will hope they can turn a corner with new boss Tuchel, where they produced a more promising display against Wolves and will be keen to begin a winning run to try and launch a top four challenge after slipping into ninth after a poor series of results.

(Photo by NEIL HALL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Jorginho and Antonio Rudiger were handed chances with Kai Havertz also impressing and all the players will need to perform to a high level in order to feature in the German manager's first-team plans for the rest of the busy campaign.

Burnley - WWWLL

Sean Dyche's side are really beginning to turn around their season with three consecutive victories against Liverpool, Fulham and Aston Villa so will be a real tough test for the Blues.

Head to Head

Chelsea vs Burnley- Last Five [All Competitions] 28th October 2018- Burnley 0-4 Chelsea 22nd April 2019- Chelsea 2-2 Burnley 26th October 2019- Burnley 2-4 Chelsea 11th January 2020- Chelsea 3-0 Burnley 31st October 2020- Burnley 0-3 Chelsea

Team News

N'Golo Kante has returned to training ahead of the Stamford Bridge clash, after recovering from a hamstring injury, and could form a midfield with Mateo Kovacic who impressed against Wolves.

Mason Mount and Timo Werner will be looking to force their way back into the starting eleven for the clash, while Billy Gilmour may also be pushing for a spot in the squad despite uncertainty surrounding his future.

(Photo by DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP via Getty Images)

Burnley will be without Ashley Barnes, Charlie Taylor and Josh Brownhill for the trip to Stamford Bridge due to injury.

Prediction

Chelsea put an improved display but simply lacked the cutting edge to seal all three points against Wolves, and will be need to be more clinical to secure a positive result against a stubborn Burnley side.

Tuchel had just one day to prepare his squad for the Wolves clash, and with additional preparation ahead of Sunday, may be able to pick a more informed side, with several players keen to impress.

Burnley have been in superb form and have regained their resilient attitude under Sean Dyche, but Chelsea with a new manager and system should have enough quality to inspire themselves to a vital three points.

Prediction: Chelsea 2-0 Burnley

