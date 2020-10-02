Preview: Chelsea vs Crystal Palace | Premier League

Chelsea take on Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon at Stamford Bridge looking to try and resurrect their recent slumps against a tricky opposition.

The Blues fell to defeat against London rivals Tottenham Hotspur on penalties in the Carabao Cup during the week, and Lampard will be looking for significant improvement against the Eagles after an extremely lacklustre display in the second half.

Roy Hodgson's Crystal Palace recorded an impressive win at Old Trafford against Manchester United in their last Premier League away outing and will look to recreate their tremendous performance in west London on Saturday.

----------

Recent Form [All Competitions]

Chelsea - DDWLW

Lampard's men have made a surprisingly slow start to the season after a promising away win against Brighton on the opening fixture of the new campaign, and will need to begin putting together a winning run to move up the table early on.

Chelsea showed promise early on in both fixtures against Tottenham and Liverpool but ultimately fell to defeat, and will be keen to show a more ruthless side to try and dig out results in a below par start for the Blues so far.

Chelsea beat Crystal Palace 3-2 in their last meeting with the Eagles at Selhurst Park back in July

In recent years, Chelsea have an excellent record against their opponents at Stamford Bridge, and will be looking to use this to get a positive result heading into the upcoming international break.

Crystal Palace - LWDWD

The Eagles were unfortunate to drop points in their last fixture against a top level Everton side and have overall looked extremely impressive since the start of the new Premier League campaign, and will be looking to replicate this positive form in west London.

----------

Team News:

Christian Pulisic will return to the squad to face Crystal Palace but will only be fit enough to make an appearance from the bench, while Hakim Ziyech is close to a return but not in time for Saturday's clash.

Kai Havertz and N'Golo Kante are likely to be pushing for a return to the starting line-up for the Premier League fixture, but Billy Gilmour remains a long-term absentee for the Blues despite Lampard confirming he will be back in the fold in four weeks.

Roy Hodgson has confirmed that Gary Cahill, Jeffrey Schlupp, James Tomkins and Patrick van Aanholt remain out for the clash with the Blues while key-man Wilfred Zaha is likely play once again.

----------

Head to Head:

Chelsea vs Crystal Palace- Last Five [All Competitions] 10th March 2018- Chelsea 2-1 Crystal Palace 4th November 2018- Chelsea 3-1 Crystal Palace 30th December 2018- Crystal Palace 0-1 Chelsea 9th November 2019- Chelsea 2-0 Crystal Palace 7th July 2020- Crystal Palace 2-3 Chelsea

----------

Prediction:

Chelsea are in desperate need of three points to reverse their recent form and will be looking to do so on home turf at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon.

With the potential returns of Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech into the fold for the clash, the Blues may look closer to full strength than in recent weeks as a result of injuries and will look to put on an attacking display against a resolute opposition.

Crystal Palace have an excellent form against the top 6 in recent seasons, and have started the season with great momentum so may look to spring a surprise on Lampard's men with a great deal of confidence in their ranks.

Prediction: Chelsea 2-1 Crystal Palace

----------

