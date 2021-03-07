Preview: Chelsea vs Everton | Premier League

Chelsea host Everton at Stamford Bridge on Monday evening at Stamford Bridge looking to gain another crucial three points in the race for the top four.

The Blues recorded a superb 1-0 victory over Liverpool at Anfield on Thursday night, and will be extremely keen to produce another tremendous display under Thomas Tuchel.

Meanwhile Everton are also flying under Carlo Ancelotti and will be looking for another superb result to maintain their own European charge.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

Recent Form

Chelsea- WDWDW

The Blues are in fine form since the arrival of Thomas Tuchel unbeaten in their last five with superb victories against Atletico Madrid and most recently Liverpool.

In order to achieve the best possible run, Chelsea will want to eradicate any lacklustre goalless draws such as displays against Southampton as the standings get closer in a race for Champions League football next season.

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Players such as Andreas Christensen and N'Golo Kante have been revitalised under the German coach so far and are proving to be real assets with the squad depth and competition starting to be a real positive going into the business end of the season.

Tuchel will know the Blues need to try and continue this superb run of form, with some further tough clashes against Everton and Leeds approaching to try and steal a march on their rivals in the coming weeks.

Everton-LLWWW

Ancelotti's side have won three consecutive matches after two defeats to Fulham and Manchester City, and will be looking to get another superb result at Stamford Bridge to leap above Chelsea.

Head to Head

Chelsea vs Everton- Last Five [All Competitions] 11th November 2018- Chelsea 0-0 Everton 17th March 2019- Everton 2-0 Chelsea 7th December 2019- Everton 3-1 Chelsea 8th March 2020- Chelsea 4-0 Everton 12th December 2020- Everton 1-0 Chelsea

Team News

Thiago Silva could return for Monday night's clash after making a return to training while Tammy Abraham continues to try and battle back from ankle injury in time for the Stamford Bridge match-up.

Andreas Christensen will likely retain his place at the heart of Chelsea's defence while N'Golo Kante could be rested to manage his fitness after his previous injury.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Everton will check the fitness of James Rodriguez, Seamus Coleman and Tom Davies ahead of the the clash, while Brazilian midfielder Allan could feature from the start on Monday night after returning as a late sub for the visitors in their last outing.

Prediction

Chelsea are in tremendous form under Tuchel, and are currently unbeaten just conceding two goals since he took over at the club.

With nearly a fully fit squad, and a rejuvenated confidence in the Premier league, the Blues will be surely extremely motivated to continue their run and gain another three vital points against a fellow European challenger.

However Everton look menacing under Ancelotti and will still fancy their chances, with a good recent record against Chelsea.

Prediction: Chelsea 2-1 Everton

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube