Preview: Chelsea vs Fulham | Premier League

Chelsea host fellow west London club Fulham at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Saturday evening looking to defeat another London rival domestically.

The Blues are playing well currently having earned a positive result against Real Madrid in the Champions League, after their victory against West Ham in the last Premier League outing.

Meanwhile Scott Parker's Cottagers desperately need points to pull off a remarkable escape at the bottom, sitting seven points from safety.

EFE/Kiko Huesca/Sipa USA

Recent Form

Chelsea - DWDWL

The Blues are in decent form having secured some positive results in recent weeks including a draw at Real Madrid and victory over Manchester City in the FA Cup.

However with a lacklustre draw highlighting a lack of cutting edge in Chelsea's play at times, Thomas Tuchel's side will know that a ruthless streak will need to be developed in favourable fixtures such as Fulham to maintain their progress towards securing top four.

EFE/JuanJo Martin/Sipa USA

Mateo Kovacic and Antonio Rudiger are set to miss the clash despite Chelsea already having a strong squad including the likes of Thiago Silva and N'Golo Kante returning after their injuries, so the Blues remain in a strong position to end the season with success in all competitions.

Fulham - DLLLL

Craven Cottage has not been a place of joy in recent weeks having been defeated in four of their last five matches. A win at Stamford Bridge could try and restore some confidence with a bleak survival plan looking unlikely now.

Head-to-Head

Chelsea vs Fulham- Last Five [All Competitions] 21st September 2013- Chelsea 2-0 Fulham 1st March 2014- Fulham 1-3 Chelsea 2nd December 2018- Chelsea 2-0 Fulham 3rd March 2019- Fulham 1-2 Chelsea 16th January 2021- Fulham 0-1 Chelsea

Team News

Mateo Kovacic remains sidelined for the clash at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, as he recovers from a hamstring injury, which could pave the way for Billy Gilmour to feature from the start.

Antonio Rudiger has also been ruled out of the fixture, but could be available for the second leg against Real Madrid in the Champions League. Reece James could fill the void in the eleven, with Cesar Azpilicueta moving back into the back three.

(Photo by Acero/Alter Photos/Sipa USA)

Ruben Loftus-Cheek will miss the clash as he is ineligible to face his parent club, while Tom Cairney and Marek Rodak and Terence Kongolo are all long-term absentees and will miss out once again.

Prediction

The Blues are in fine fettle and will know the huge importance of another three points, to keep themselves ahead of West Ham and Liverpool after a superb display last weekend.

With Mateo Kovacic and Antonio Rudiger missing to injury, the Blues have an opportunity to freshen legs and keep the momentum going as the vital run-in tightens towards the end of the season and the European quest continues midweek.

Thomas Tuchel's side must be aware of the fearless nature of their opponents on Saturday, but will be expected to prevail against an imminent relegation candidate at the bottom.

Prediction: Chelsea 2-0 Fulham

