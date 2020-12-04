Preview: Chelsea vs Leeds United | Premier League

Chelsea take on Leeds United in the Premier League on Saturday night, looking to continue their fine form under the lights of Stamford Bridge.

Frank Lampard's side recorded a superb 4-0 victory against top Spanish side Sevilla on Wednesday and will be looking to build on their confident display against another solid attacking outfit.

Marcelo Bielsa's side are performing well in the Premier League this season, and are on the back of a superb away victory at Everton.

Recent Form:

Chelsea - WDWWW

The Blues are in superb form in every aspect in recent weeks, with convincing victories over Sevilla and Newcastle showing the real confidence that Lampard's men are playing with.

Now with a fully fit squad available for the upcoming fixtures, Chelsea will know that they can try and make a real run at the busy Christmas schedule in order to try and keep pace with the front runners and launch a real challenge for the Premier League title this campaign.

With tricky fixtures against Leeds and Everton coming up for the Blues, it will be crucial that the Blues can keep the momentum going through Christmas, particularly on their own patch in west London to try and maximise their chances of silverware this season.

Leeds United - WDLLW

The Whites have enjoyed their start to life in the Premier League so far, and have travelled particularly well this season with away victories over Everton and Aston Villa, so will be looking to spring another top performance at Stamford Bridge.

Head-to-Head:

Chelsea vs Leeds- Last Five [All Competitions] 28th December 2002- Leeds 2-0 Chelsea 28th January 2003- Chelsea 3-2 Leeds 6th December 2003- Leeds 1-1 Chelsea 15th May 2004- Chelsea 1-0 Leeds 19th December 2012- Leeds 1-5 Chelsea

Team News:

Chelsea have a fully fit squad for the visit of Leeds on Saturday, with Billy Gilmour and Christian Pulisic making their returns from injury to the first team with minutes against Sevilla.

Kai Havertz may be pushing for a start after regaining his fitness, while Olivier Giroud may feature after a tremendous 4-goal haul on Wednesday night.

Leeds could be without Robin Koch after he missed training for Bielsa's men this week while defender Diego Llorente could be closing on a return after regaining fitness during training this week.

Prediction:

The Blues will be in a great position if they can dispatch of a very strong attacking Leeds side, who will probably come at Chelsea and try to make life very uncomfortable at the back.

However this style could suit the blues as the attacking firepower of Hakim Ziyech, Timo Werner and others can dictate the play from higher up the pitch and take advantage of Bielsa's high line.

Although the match may well be high scoring, I can see the Blues having too much star quality for the Yorkshire outfit.

Prediction: Chelsea 3-1 Leeds United

