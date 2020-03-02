Preview: Chelsea vs Liverpool | Emirates FA Cup

Chelsea host Liverpool in the fifth round of the Emirates FA Cup on Tuesday evening at Stamford Bridge.

Frank Lampard’s side will be looking to go one step better than last season, to claim a spot in the quarter-finals of the competition.

But Jurgen Klopp’s side travel south in the wake of their first league defeat of the season, and will be looking to make an immediate response on Tuesday.

The last time the two sides faced each other was back in September 2019 when Liverpool came out 2-1 winners in west London in the Premier League.

Trent Alexander-Arnold scored a fine free-kick at Stamford Bridge in the meeting in September. Getty Images

Recent Form

Both sides head into the midweek cup tie off the back of disappointing results in the Premier League.

For Chelsea, they could only manage a 2-2 draw against a struggling Bournemouth side, who are all the way down in 18th place.

They had Marcos Alonso to thank for sparing any blushes after an 85th minute equaliser down on the south coast.

Whilst Liverpool's hopes of an invincible season in the league were wiped out after a shock 3-0 defeat at the hands of Nigel Pearson's Watford side at Vicarage Road.

Team News

Frank Lampard confirmed Callum Hudson-Odoi, Tammy Abraham, Christian Pulisic and N'Golo Kante will all miss the cup tie.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek will play for the under-23s on Monday and will therefore play no part.

Andreas Christensen is a major doubt after picking up a small issue, Lampard confirmed.

For Liverpool, they will be without Jordan Henderson and Xherdan Shaqiri.

Whilst James Milner and Joe Gomez are both ready to return to the side ahead of the trip to Stamford Bridge.

Head-to-Head

Last five - Chelsea vs Liverpool | All Competitions 26th September 2018: Liverpool 1-2 Chelsea | League Cup 29th September 2018: Chelsea 1-1 Liverpool | Premier League 14th April 2019: Liverpool 2-0 Chelsea | Premier League 14th August 2019: Liverpool 2-2 Chelsea | UEFA Super Cup 22nd September 2019: Chelsea 1-2 Liverpool | Premier League

Prediction

Chelsea are facing one of their toughest prospects of the season, with Liverpool still having the treble in their sights.

The Reds used the academy last time out to get past Shrewsbury Town, but Klopp is expected to utilise his first-team squad at Stamford Bridge for a spot in the last eight of the FA Cup.

Chelsea have a point to prove, and having taken Liverpool all the way in their two meetings this season, we expect it to go the distance in Tuesday's tie.

Prediction: Chelsea 1-1 Liverpool [Chelsea win on penalties]

----------

