Preview: Chelsea vs Liverpool | Premier League

Chelsea take on Premier League champions Liverpool at Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon looking to build on the momentum built from a 3-1 win away at Brighton in their last outing.

The Blues started the season positively despite a lacklustre performance at the Amex Stadium on Monday night, but will be looking to continue their winning run, irrespective of a growing list of injury worries for Frank Lampard.

Jurgen Klopp's Reds started with a breathtaking 4-3 victory at Anfield against newcomers Leeds, and will be looking to secure another three points to begin their title defence positively and ensure they continue to set the pace.

----------

Recent Form:

Chelsea - WDLLW

Chelsea have had a mixed bag in recent weeks with losses to Arsenal and Bayern Munich seemingly behind them and have made a positive start to the season with three points away at a high-performing Brighton side.

The Blues also managed to secure Champions League qualification in the previous campaign with victory over Wolves, so will be looking to set a similar target in the upcoming 2020/2021 campaign with a host of new additions now at Lampard's disposal.

Chelsea have had a hard time against Liverpool in recent fixtures, but will be encouraged by a recent 2-0 victory against their Merseyside opponents at Stamford Bridge in the FA Cup back in March.

Liverpool - WWDDW

Klopp's side are unbeaten in their last five and have started off the 2020/21 campaign positively with two high goalscoring wins against Leeds and Blackpool so will no doubt be looking to shore up minor defensive issues, and continue to score freely against the Blues on Sunday night.

----------

Team News:

Frank Lampard will be without a number of key players for the visit of Liverpool with Christian Pulisic, Hakim Ziyech, Ben Chilwell and Thiago Silva all unavailable for Sunday's clash with the Premier League champions.

However the Blues will be boosted by the return of Mateo Kovacic to midfield after returning from suspension, while Timo Werner will be fit for the match despite taking a heavy blow to the knee during Monday's win against Brighton.

Liverpool face no new selection issues for the trip to Stamford Bridge, with Klopp reporting a few minor knocks but everyone available for selection for the contest in west London.

----------

Head-to-Head:

Chelsea vs Liverpool: Last Five 14th April 2019: Liverpool 2-0 Chelsea 14th August 2019: Liverpool 2-2 Chelsea (Liverpool win 5-4 on Pens) 22nd September 2019: Chelsea 1-2 Liverpool 3rd March 2020: Chelsea 2-0 Liverpool 22nd July 2020: Liverpool 5-3 Chelsea

-----

Prediction:

Frank Lampard has a whole host of injury problems to deal within key positions ahead of the weekends clash but will be delighted that new signings Kai Havertz and Timo Werner, in addition to Mateo Kovacic returning, are all available for the clash.

Chelsea however looked vulnerable once again on Monday night, with a soft goal conceded raising concerns once again around the future of Kepa Arrizabalaga, but will be looking to continue the winning start to the campaign.

Liverpool looked menacing against Leeds, with Mohamed Salah looking in particularly sparkling form and will be looking to maintain their unbeaten run and make another statement ahead of their difficult run to the start of their Premier League title defence.

Prediction: Chelsea 1-2 Liverpool

----------

