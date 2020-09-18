SI.com
Absolute Chelsea
HomeNewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageLoan ArmyOpinions
Search

Preview: Chelsea vs Liverpool | Premier League

Ben Davies

Chelsea take on Premier League champions Liverpool at Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon looking to build on the momentum built from a 3-1 win away at Brighton in their last outing.

The Blues started the season positively despite a lacklustre performance at the Amex Stadium on Monday night, but will be looking to continue their winning run, irrespective of a growing list of injury worries for Frank Lampard.

Jurgen Klopp's Reds started with a breathtaking 4-3 victory at Anfield against newcomers Leeds, and will be looking to secure another three points to begin their title defence positively and ensure they continue to set the pace.

brighton-and-hove-albion-v-chelsea-premier-league

----------

Recent Form:

Chelsea - WDLLW

Chelsea have had a mixed bag in recent weeks with losses to Arsenal and Bayern Munich seemingly behind them and have made a positive start to the season with three points away at a high-performing Brighton side.

The Blues also managed to secure Champions League qualification in the previous campaign with victory over Wolves, so will be looking to set a similar target in the upcoming 2020/2021 campaign with a host of new additions now at Lampard's disposal.

Chelsea have had a hard time against Liverpool in recent fixtures, but will be encouraged by a recent 2-0 victory against their Merseyside opponents at Stamford Bridge in the FA Cup back in March.

Liverpool - WWDDW

Klopp's side are unbeaten in their last five and have started off the 2020/21 campaign positively with two high goalscoring wins against Leeds and Blackpool so will no doubt be looking to shore up minor defensive issues, and continue to score freely against the Blues on Sunday night.

----------

Team News:

Frank Lampard will be without a number of key players for the visit of Liverpool with Christian Pulisic, Hakim Ziyech, Ben Chilwell and Thiago Silva all unavailable for Sunday's clash with the Premier League champions.

However the Blues will be boosted by the return of Mateo Kovacic to midfield after returning from suspension, while Timo Werner will be fit for the match despite taking a heavy blow to the knee during Monday's win against Brighton.

fbl-eng-pr-brighton-chelsea

Liverpool face no new selection issues for the trip to Stamford Bridge, with Klopp reporting a few minor knocks but everyone available for selection for the contest in west London.

----------

Head-to-Head:

Chelsea vs Liverpool: Last Five

14th April 2019: Liverpool 2-0 Chelsea

14th August 2019: Liverpool 2-2 Chelsea (Liverpool win 5-4 on Pens)

22nd September 2019: Chelsea 1-2 Liverpool

3rd March 2020: Chelsea 2-0 Liverpool

22nd July 2020: Liverpool 5-3 Chelsea

-----

Prediction:

Frank Lampard has a whole host of injury problems to deal within key positions ahead of the weekends clash but will be delighted that new signings Kai Havertz and Timo Werner, in addition to Mateo Kovacic returning, are all available for the clash.

Chelsea however looked vulnerable once again on Monday night, with a soft goal conceded raising concerns once again around the future of Kepa Arrizabalaga, but will be looking to continue the winning start to the campaign.

Liverpool looked menacing against Leeds, with Mohamed Salah looking in particularly sparkling form and will be looking to maintain their unbeaten run and make another statement ahead of their difficult run to the start of their Premier League title defence.

Prediction: Chelsea 1-2 Liverpool

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments

Match Coverage

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Frank Lampard delivers Chelsea injury news ahead of Liverpool clash

Frank Lampard has confirmed the team news ahead of Chelsea's fixture against Liverpool on Sunday in the Premier League.

Matt Debono

by

ScottKennedy

Opposition View: Chelsea vs Liverpool ft. LFCTransferRoom

Chelsea welcome Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool to west London on Sunday in the Premier League.

Matt Debono

Frank Lampard: Liverpool clash not a game about making a statement

Frank Lampard insist Chelsea's Premier League match against Liverpool isn't a fixture which is about making a statement to the rest of the league.

Matt Debono

Why Thiago Silva won't make his Chelsea debut against Liverpool

Thiago Silva will not make his Chelsea debut against Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday, head coach Frank Lampard has confirmed.

Matt Debono

Kai Havertz: Chelsea will get the best out of me in the no.10 role

Kai Havertz has revealed that his best position is in the no.10 role following his switch to Chelsea.

Matt Debono

Chelsea will face Barnsley in Carabao Cup third round

Chelsea will face Championship side Barnsley in the third round of the Carabao Cup.

Matt Debono

Kai Havertz unfazed by £72M price tag after 'dream' switch to Premier League to join Chelsea

Kai Havertz has realised his dream of moving to the Premier League after completing his summer transfer to Chelsea.

Matt Debono

Timo Werner: Chelsea move was 'best decision' amid interest from Liverpool

Timo Werner believes joining Chelsea was the best decision for him after hard transfer decision leaving RB Leipzig.

Matt Debono

Confirmed Officials: Chelsea vs Liverpool | Premier League

Chelsea face Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday 20 September and it will be refereed by Paul Tierney at Stamford Bridge.

Matt Debono

Ruben Loftus-Cheek an option for Chelsea at no.10, says Frank Lampard

Frank Lampard believes Ruben Loftus-Cheek can play an impactful role in the no.10 position at Chelsea.

Matt Debono