Preview: Chelsea vs Manchester City | Premier League

Matt Debono

Chelsea will be looking to make it three wins in a row in the Premier League when they host Manchester City on Thursday night in their first home game since the season restarted following the three month suspension.

Frank Lampard’s side kicked off their return with a narrow 2-1 win against Aston Villa which saw substitute provide the instant impact for the Blues as they made a quick-fire turnaround in three minute to overturn their 1-0 deficit.

For City, they’ve started off from where they left off prior to the break as well. Pep Guardiola’s side have scored eight goals in their first two games without conceding, with a 3-0 win against Arsenal and a 5-0 hammering of Burnley both at the Etihad.

----------

Recent Form - Premier League:

Chelsea - WWDWL

Manchester City - WWLWW

The last time the two sides met was back in November in Manchester that saw Man City come from behind to claim a 2-1 victory through Kevin De Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez after N’Golo Kante gave Chelsea a well deserved lead.

----------

Team News

Lampard confirmed that the Blues will be without Fikayo Tomori and Callum Hudson-Odoi on Thursday. Tomori is still struggling with a muscle injury and they hope to have him in training in a week or so, while Hudson-Odoi isn’t match fit.

Jorginho also returns after serving a two-game suspension after racking up ten yellow cards in the league.

Man City will be without Sergio Aguero for the trip to Stamford Bridge after he flew to Barcelona for knee surgery after coming off injured in their 5-0 win against Burnley on Monday.

fbl-eng-pr-man-city-burnley
(Photo by MARTIN RICKETT/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Guardiola confirmed that John Stones is back in training and getting better, while goalkeeper Claudio Bravo is fit.

----------

Head-to-Head

30th September 2017 - Chelsea 0-1 Manchester City

4th March 2018 - Manchester City 1-0 Chelsea

8th December 2018 - Chelsea 2-0 Manchester City

10th February 2019 - Manchester City 6-0 Chelsea

23rd November 2019 - Manchester City 2-1 Chelsea

fbl-eng-pr-man-city-chelsea (3)
(Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

----------

Prediction

Chelsea just managed to get over the line against Aston Villa, while Manchester City have had a much more convincing start to the restart.

This fixture has plenty on the line now; Man City will be confirmed to lose out on the title if they fail to win in west London, while Frank Lampard’s side could go point behind Leicester with a victory. Defeat though will mean that they will be looking over their shoulders as Manchester United and Wolves loom only just two points adrift.

Both defences have shown signs of weakness this season and I expect there to be goals in this one.

Prediction: Chelsea 2-2 Manchester City

----------

