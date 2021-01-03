Preview: Chelsea vs Manchester City | Premier League

Chelsea welcome Manchester City to Stamford Bridge in the Premier League playing their first match of the new calendar year.

The Blues need to start fresh at the beginning of 2021, after declining rapidly in their last few fixtures with another lacklustre 1-1 draw over Aston Villa in their previous outing.

Meanwhile Man City have reversed their early slumps in form, and are on a good run of form but face a squad selection dilemma after a coronavirus outbreak at the club.

Recent Form:

Chelsea - DLWLL

The Blues are really struggling in recent weeks under Frank Lampard severely lacking a cutting edge, and have suffered with just one win in their last five matches.

Extremely poor defeats to Arsenal, Everton and Wolves have left Lampard's side in a precarious situation after losing ground on the leading pack, and need to begin the new year on three points to try and regain their previous confidence.

With Callum Hudson-Odoi and Hakim Ziyech returning, the Blues will have a lot more available creative options for the crunch match against City.

Manchester City - WWWDD

After starting the campaign not setting their normal standards, Pep Guardiola's side are now on a three match winning run and look much more at it, which could provide a serious problem for the Blues on Sunday evening.

Head-to-Head:

Chelsea vs Manchester City- Last Five [All Competitions] 8th December 2018- Chelsea 2-0 Manchester City 10th February 2019- Manchester City 6-0 Chelsea 24th February 2019- Chelsea 0-0 Manchester City (City won 4-3 on Pens) 23rd November 2019- Manchester City 2-1 Chelsea 25th June 2020- Chelsea 2-1 Manchester City

Team News:

Hakim Ziyech could return for the clash, after training during the week after recovering from a hamstring issue, while Reece James will miss the fixture after suffering a minor hamstring problem.

Callum Hudson-Odoi could retain his place after another impressive performance against Aston Villa, while Ben Chilwell will be fit after seeing the back of a small ankle problem.

Man City face a selection dilemma with five players ruled out after positive coronavirus tests during the club's outbreak, with Gabriel Jesus and Kyle Walker previously returning them tests positive last week.

Prediction:

The Blues will be extremely keen to try and pick up the three point in order to switch their momentum in a positive direction and banish their recent struggles in the Premier League.

However they face a strong looking Man City side who have regained their confidence in recent displays, and will smell blood at Stamford Bridge with the recent poor results.

With Hakim Ziyech and Callum Hudson-Odoi returning, Lampard will now have access to almost his full firepower so we could see a much improved display with more creativity and purpose on Sunday evening.

Prediction: Chelsea 1-1 Manchester City

