Preview: Chelsea vs Morecambe | Emirates FA Cup

Chelsea take on League Two outfit Morecambe in the third round of the FA Cup on Sunday afternoon at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues started 2021 on another negative with a 3-1 defeat to Manchester City in the Premier League and Frank Lampard will look to rotate with several young players in line to start the clash.

Meanwhile Morecambe have not played since Boxing Day due to their coronavirus outbreak in the camp, but are sitting comfortably in 7th in their respective league standings.

(Photo by Andy Rain - Pool/Getty Images)

----------

Recent Form

Chelsea - LDLWL

The Blues are in a worrying period of form, picking up just one win in their last five against West Ham, and desperately need to reverse their fortune in all competitions in order to keep pace with the leading pack in the league and in the cup competitions.

After heavy defeats to Arsenal and Manchester City, Lampard's job has been put in doubt by many in the football world, and the former Chelsea midfielder will know that he needs to inspire this squad to a quick turnaround in order to guide Chelsea back into the form that they showed earlier in the campaign.

With heavy rotation expected against a lower league opposition, this could be an ideal opportunity to give fringe and younger players a chance in the starting squad and build some momentum ahead of a busy period ahead at the start of the calendar year.

Morecambe - WWWWL

The Shrimps are in tremendous form winning four of their last five domestically with just one defeat to league leaders Newport.

----------

Team News:

Andreas Christensen, Reece James and N'Golo Kante have all been ruled out of the cup clash due to injury, which could hand several fringe players the opportunity including Fikayo Tomori and Jorginho.

Billy Gilmour and Tino Anjorin could be handed starting berths with Lampard looking to ring the changes, with other youth players expected to be involved in the matchday squad for Sunday's fixture.

(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Morecambe have a fully fit squad after their covid-19 outbreak, with former Atletico Madrid forward Carlos Mendes Gomes expected to lead the line.

----------

Prediction

The Blues will be desperate to show some resolve on Sunday afternoon and gain a result to try and rebuild their confidence after some extremely poor performances in recent weeks.

And with many fringe and youth players expected to land a starting role for the clash, they will be desperate to impress and try to force their way into Lampard's first team plans with the current crop playing without any real confidence and purpose.

Chelsea should have more than enough star quality to blow their opponents off the park, but they are full of confidence and will come looking to cause a real upset against an uninspiring Chelsea side in current times.

Prediction: Chelsea 4-1 Morecambe

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube