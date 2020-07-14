Absolute Chelsea
Preview: Chelsea vs Norwich City | Premier League

Ben Davies

Chelsea host Norwich City in the Premier League on Tuesday, with a vital win needed to bounce back from an awful defeat against Sheffield United on Saturday.

The Blues have three fixtures remaining, and this is the first step of a vital run where any slip up could ultimately cost Lampard's side a place in next season's Champions League.

Norwich were officially relegated at the weekend, and Daniel Farke's men play with little pressure on their shoulders after their fate was sealed with defeat at the weekend.

----------

Recent Form - Premier League:

Chelsea - LWWLW

The Blues have had a mixed run of form, with a great win against Manchester City overshadowed by shock defeats to Sheffield United and West Ham.

However with the Blues needing to clinch as many points to have hope of securing their place in the top four in the Premier League, a dramatic improvement will be needed to alleviate Lampard's recent concerns about the current crop of Chelsea stars. 

fbl-eng-pr-sheffield-utd-chelsea (11)

Defensively, Chelsea have been very poor and Lampard will be very keen to gain a comfortable win and clean sheet under his belt to begin the final run-in as strong as possible with tough fixtures against Liverpool and Wolves on the horizon.

Norwich City - LLLLL

The Canaries have struggled to gain any momentum in the Premier League this year, and this has continued upon the restart with five consecutive defeats, netting just once leading to their inevitable relegation.

----------

Team News

Billy Gilmour [knee] and N'Golo Kante [hamstring] are both out for the Blues, but the Frenchman could be back in time for their FA Cup semi-final on Sunday against Manchester United. 

Andreas Christensen is available after going off at half-time in the defeat to Sheffield United. 

Sam Byram, Christoph Zimmermann, Grant Hanley and Moritz Leitner are all out for the visitors.

----------

Head-to-Head

Last Five- Chelsea vs Norwich

21st November 2015- Chelsea 1-0 Norwich

1st March 2016- Norwich 1-2 Chelsea

6th January 2018- Norwich 0-0 Chelsea

17th January 2018- Chelsea 1-1 Norwich (Chelsea won 5-3 on penalties ) 

24th August 2019- Norwich 2-3 Chelsea

----------

Prediction

Norwich City have been in very poor shape since the restart and have nothing to play for having been confined to the EFL Championship before this fixture, and may struggle once again with Chelsea desperate for redemption to remain in the race for a place with Europe's elite.

The Blues heavily underperformed against a strong opposition at the weekend but Lampard will be hoping that Chelsea can redeem themselves back at Stamford Bridge.

Prediction: Chelsea 3-1 Norwich City

----------

