Preview: Chelsea vs Real Madrid | Champions League

Chelsea host Real Madrid in the second leg of the Champions League semi-final at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night looking to build on their vital away goal.

The Blues recorded another tremendous victory over Fulham at the weekend, and will know that they will need the biggest performance of the season to secure their place in the coveted Champions League final.

Meanwhile Real Madrid will be set-up to attack the game at Stamford Bridge, and will be confident they can secure another European final, aided by the return of former Blue Eden Hazard.

Recent Form

Chelsea - WDWDW

The Blues are undefeated in their last five matches, and have picked up some superb results against Manchester City and West Ham during the positive run.

Thomas Tuchel's side will know that a win now will be one of the most huge results in the club's recent history securing their first Champions League final since the famous 2012 Munich final. It will be a phenomenal achievement considering the appointment of Tuchel halfway through the campaign.

With the likes of Thiago Silva and N'Golo Kante fit and raring to go for the second leg, the Blues will remain confident that they can put in a similarly energetic display to try and muscle their way through to Istanbul at the end of may, and reach the pinnacle of European football.

Real Madrid - WDDWD

Los Blancos are undefeated in their last five, but three of them results have included lacklustre draws agains Real Betis and Getafe. Zidane's side will know that they need goals and clinical finishing to take the away-goal advantage away from Chelsea.

Head-to-Head

Chelsea vs Real Madrid- Last Four [All Competitions] 27th August 1998- Real Madrid 0-1 Chelsea 8th August 2013- Real Madrid 3-1 Chelsea 30th July 2016- Real Madrid 3-2 Chelsea 27th April 2021- Real Madrid 1-1 Chelsea

Team News

Mateo Kovacic will miss the second clash with Real Madrid, as he continues to be ruled out by a hamstring injury issue, but Antonio Rudiger is fit to start and will play with a face mask.

N'Golo Kante and Jorginho will be pushing for reinstatement to the starting XI after being rested against Fulham, with Cesar Azpilicueta also likely to come back into the side.

Los Blancos will be without Raphael Varane as he picked up an abductor injury, while Dani Carvajal is also missing after being ruled out for the season. Sergio Ramos could return to the starting XI along with Eden Hazard.

Prediction

Chelsea are in pole position to qualify for the Champions League final after Christian Pulisic's crucial away goal in Madrid, and will believe that they can progress.

The forward men including Timo Werner will be needed to finish their chances to fire Chelsea through, should they get the opportunities similarly to in the first leg to finish the tie.

With Sergio Ramos back fit along with Eden Hazard, it could be a strengthened Madrid side overall with leaders back in from the start. Despite missing Raphael Varane and Dani Carvajal, they will believe they can pull off another top European night.

Prediction: Chelsea 2-1 Real Madrid (3-2 on agg)

