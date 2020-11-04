Preview: Chelsea vs Rennes | Champions League

Chelsea are back at Stamford Bridge to take on Rennes in the Champions League group stage clash on Wednesday night looking to replicate the form shown in their consecutive victories against Krasnodar and Burnley.

The Blues were sensational in a 3-0 victory against Burnley at Turf Moor on Saturday and will be looking to continue their run of four consecutive clean sheets and pick up another vital three points.

French opposition Rennes currently sit third in Ligue 1 and bounced back after two consecutive defeats with a victory on Saturday against Brest.

Recent Form:

Chelsea - WWDDD

Frank Lampard's men are in fine form in recent weeks unbeaten in their last five, and beginning to discover the balance between a much more stable defence and a scintillating attacking line.

Edouard Mendy and Thiago Silva's introduction to the set-up have been key to restoring the solid spine that is needed to win matches, and with a more favourable run ahead in the coming weeks, Chelsea will be looking to really begin to build the momentum.

The Blues have four points currently in their Champions League group, and will be eager to record another three points after their victory at Krasnodar to keep in the driving seat in the group with Sevilla on their tails.

Rennes -WLLDD

The French outfit sit on just one point in the group after an opening match day draw with Krasnodar and will be looking to somehow spring a shock at Stamford Bridge to open up the group and try to get second place.

Team News:

The Blues will be without Christian Pulisic after he suffered a minor hamstring injury in the warm-up during Saturday's defeat to Burnley while goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga will miss the clash with an ongoing shoulder injury.

Billy Gilmour continues to be a long-term absentee, but is back in training and Lampard believes he will be fit to feature after the international break.

The visitors will be without key figures Daniele Rugani and Eduardo Camavinga ruled out by injury but influential midfielder Stephen Nzonzi will return after serving a European suspension.

Prediction:

Chelsea need another three points against a weaker opposition on paper who are also missing two key players ahead of the clash.

The Blues have substantially improved in recent weeks, and will be looking to continue to use their momentum to record another victory on home turf and return to the top of the group going into the international break.

With Christian Pulisic ruled out due to injury, the Blues attack in recent weeks will be weakened but Lampard's men should have more than enough to take all three points in west London.

Prediction: Chelsea 2-0 Rennes

