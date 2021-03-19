Preview: Chelsea vs Sheffield United | Emirates FA Cup

Chelsea welcome Sheffield United to Stamford Bridge in the quarter final stage of the FA Cup on Sunday afternoon.

The Blues secured their place in the Champions league quarter finals with a huge result against Atletico Madrid and will look to maintain their progress in another cup competition.

Meanwhile Sheffield United are struggling in the Premier league with their fate looking bleak, and will see the cup as a chance to improve the outcome of their season.

Recent Form

Chelsea - WDWWD

The unbeaten run continues for the Blues under Thomas Tuchel with three wins in their last five matches including huge statement victories against Liverpool, and most recently Atletico Madrid.

With just one goal conceded during his reign, Tuchel will know that he can seriously mount a challenge for some significant silverware with progress secured on the European stage, and a real opportunity to dismiss a struggling Sheffield United in west London.

However the squad may require freshness for the tie, and will likely see the return of Jorginho and Mason Mount in addition to potential starts for Olivier Giroud and Callum Hudson-Odoi.

The FA Cup is a competition Chelsea have had huge success in over the years, and will know that they will be huge favourites to progress to a semi-final at Wembley.

Sheffield United - LLWLL

The Blades are struggling this season sitting rock bottom of the Premier League, with just one win in their last five, and most recently a 5-0 hammering at Leicester City.

Head-to-Head

Chelsea vs Sheffield United- Last Five [All Competitions] 17th March 2007- Chelsea 3-0 Sheffield United 31st August 2019- Chelsea 2-2 Sheffield United 11th July 2020- Sheffield United 3-0 Chelsea 7th November 2020- Chelsea 4-1 Sheffield United 7th February 2021- Sheffield United 1-2 Chelsea

Team News

Thiago Silva will not be risked for the clash as he continues his recovery from injury while Andreas Christensen will be monitored after missing the Atletico match due to illness.

Jorginho and Mason Mount will return after suspension in the Champions League, while Olivier Giroud could also earn a start upfront.

John Egan and Sander Berge will miss the Stamford Bridge outing due to injury, while David McGoldrick could feature.

Prediction

Chelsea are flying under Thomas Tuchel and have shown no signs of letting up in recent weeks with impressive victories against the likes of Liverpool and Everton domestically.

And with their opponents struggling to gain any momentum, the Blues could see this as a real opportunity to signal further progression and secure another step further to domestic silverware.

However with rotation likely, the Blues must remain composed and ensure they continue to play with confidence and get the job done on home turf.

Prediction: Chelsea 3-1 Sheffield United

