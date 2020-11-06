Preview: Chelsea vs Sheffield United | Premier League

Chelsea welcome Sheffield United to Stamford Bridge on Saturday evening in the Premier League looking to continue their unbeaten run and pick up another three points.

The Blues are in a rich vein of form picking up another victory and clean sheet with a 3-0 victory over Rennes in the Champions League on Wednesday night, and will be keen to put in a similar display to end with another victory before the international break.

Chris Wilder's Blades have struggled so far this campaign, sat in the drop zone and without a win in their last five so desperately need three points to arrest their sharp decline.

(Photo by Neil Hall - Pool/Getty Images)

----------

Recent Form:

Chelsea - WWWDD

Frank Lampard's side are playing with huge confidence and are on a tremendous run with ten matches unbeaten and have won three of their last five matches in all competitions.

With Thiago Silva and Edouard Mendy forming part of a much more stable, commanding back line for the Blues, results have continued to improve and with three consecutive victories following, Lampard will be looking to continue to roll the momentum into the new year to mount a serious challenge for the top of the table.

Photo by DYLAN MARTINEZ/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

The Blues will want to defeat Sheffield United on home turf with this favourable run continuing after the international break, and need to pick up maximum points and continue to score goals with Timo Werner, Tammy Abraham and Hakim Ziyech all netting in recent weeks.

----------

Head-to-Head:

Last Five- Chelsea vs Sheffield United 7th May 1994- Chelsea 3-2 Sheffield United 28th October 2006- Sheffield United 0-2 Chelsea 17th March 2007- Chelsea 3-0 Sheffield United 31st August 2019- Chelsea 2-2 Sheffield United 11th July 2020- Sheffield United 3-0 Chelsea

----------

Team News:

Christian Pulisic remains out for Saturday's clash after a setback to his injury, while Kai Havertz will also miss out after a positive coronavirus test.

Kepa Arrizabalaga will be available after a shoulder injury but Billy Gilmour remains out but is hopeful of a return after the international break.

Photo by OLI SCARFF/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

The Blades will be without Chelsea loanee Ethan Ampadu as he is ineligible to face his parent club, and John Fleck and Lyle Mousset will also miss the clash.

----------

Prediction:

Chelsea are in tremendous form and face a team who are really struggling to replicate last season's strong campaign.

The Blues will be desperate to continue this tremendous balance between attack and defence, and end a superb period with another three points before the international break.

Signs are very positive for Lampard's men and another win here will solidify their status as a serious contender getting into the latter stages of 2020.

Prediction: Chelsea 2-0 Sheffield United

----------

