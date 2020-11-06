SI.com
Absolute Chelsea
HomeNewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageLoan ArmyOpinions
Search

Preview: Chelsea vs Sheffield United | Premier League

Ben Davies

Chelsea welcome Sheffield United to Stamford Bridge on Saturday evening in the Premier League looking to continue their unbeaten run and pick up another three points.

The Blues are in a rich vein of form picking up another victory and clean sheet with a 3-0 victory over Rennes in the Champions League on Wednesday night, and will be keen to put in a similar display to end with another victory before the international break.

Chris Wilder's Blades have struggled so far this campaign, sat in the drop zone and without a win in their last five so desperately need three points to arrest their sharp decline.

chelsea-fc-v-stade-rennais-group-e-uefa-champions-league
(Photo by Neil Hall - Pool/Getty Images)

----------

Recent Form:

Chelsea - WWWDD

Frank Lampard's side are playing with huge confidence and are on a tremendous run with ten matches unbeaten and have won three of their last five matches in all competitions.

With Thiago Silva and Edouard Mendy forming part of a much more stable, commanding back line for the Blues, results have continued to improve and with three consecutive victories following, Lampard will be looking to continue to roll the momentum into the new year to mount a serious challenge for the top of the table.

fbl-eur-c1-chelsea-rennes
Photo by DYLAN MARTINEZ/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

The Blues will want to defeat Sheffield United on home turf with this favourable run continuing after the international break, and need to pick up maximum points and continue to score goals with Timo Werner, Tammy Abraham and Hakim Ziyech all netting in recent weeks.

----------

Head-to-Head:

Last Five- Chelsea vs Sheffield United

7th May 1994- Chelsea 3-2 Sheffield United

28th October 2006- Sheffield United 0-2 Chelsea

17th March 2007- Chelsea 3-0 Sheffield United

31st August 2019- Chelsea 2-2 Sheffield United

11th July 2020- Sheffield United 3-0 Chelsea

----------

Team News:

Christian Pulisic remains out for Saturday's clash after a setback to his injury, while Kai Havertz will also miss out after a positive coronavirus test.

Kepa Arrizabalaga will be available after a shoulder injury but Billy Gilmour remains out but is hopeful of a return after the international break.

fbl-eng-pr-burnley-chelsea-5
Photo by OLI SCARFF/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

The Blades will be without Chelsea loanee Ethan Ampadu as he is ineligible to face his parent club, and John Fleck and Lyle Mousset will also miss the clash.

----------

Prediction:

Chelsea are in tremendous form and face a team who are really struggling to replicate last season's strong campaign.

The Blues will be desperate to continue this tremendous balance between attack and defence, and end a superb period with another three points before the international break.

Signs are very positive for Lampard's men and another win here will solidify their status as a serious contender getting into the latter stages of 2020.

Prediction: Chelsea 2-0 Sheffield United

----------

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Comments

Match Coverage

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Stat Attack: Chelsea vs Sheffield United | Premier League

Chelsea host Sheffield United on Saturday evening in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge.

Ben Davies

Christian Pulisic to miss Chelsea's clash against Sheffield United

Frank Lampard confirmed Christian Pulisic will miss Chelsea's clash against Sheffield United in the Premier League on Saturday evening at Stamford Bridge.

Matt Debono

Predicted Chelsea XI to face Sheffield United: Frank Lampard set to name an unchanged team to Blades

On Saturday evening, the Blues are back at the Bridge when they host Chris Wilder's Sheffield United in the Premier League.

Jevans99

Team news: Kai Havertz & Christian Pulisic out, Kepa returns

Frank Lampard has confirmed the Chelsea team news to face Sheffield United in the Premier League.

Matt Debono

5 Things Learned: Chelsea 3-0 Rennes | Champions League

Chelsea picked up their second win of the Champions League group stage with a 3-0 victory over French outlet Rennes.

Jevans99

Player Ratings: Chelsea 3-0 Rennes | Champions League

Chelsea claimed a 3-0 win against Rennes in the Champions League at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night.

Matt Debono

Chelsea 3-0 Rennes: Werner brace & Abraham goal see off 10-man French side

Chelsea moved one step closer to the Champions League knockouts after a 3-0 win against Rennes at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night.

Matt Debono

BREAKING: Kai Havertz tests positive for Covid-19

Chelsea midfielder Kai Havertz has tested positive for Covid-19, Frank Lampard has confirmed.

Matt Debono

Confirmed Teams: Chelsea vs Rennes | Champions League

The team news is in from west London ahead of Chelsea versus Rennes in the Champions League.

Matt Debono

Stat Attack: Chelsea vs Rennes | Champions League

Chelsea welcome Rennes to Stamford Bridge in the Champions League on Wednesday night looking for another three points to stay ahead in the race for the top spot in the group.

Ben Davies