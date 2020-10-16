Preview: Chelsea vs Southampton | Premier League

Frank Lampard's Chelsea welcome Southampton to Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon, looking to build on from the momentum gained with a 4-0 victory over Crystal Palace before the international break.

The Blues kept a clean sheet and put in a dominant display in west London last time out against Palace, and Lampard will be looking to continue in the same vein with more first team options returning to fitness including Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic.

Southampton have struggled to resurrect last season's consistency in the current campaign, but after a poor start are now with two consecutive victories and will be keen to put their bad start behind them, just as they did previously under Hasenhuttl.

Recent Form [All Competitions]

Chelsea -WDDWL

The Blues have had a mixed start to the current Premier League campaign with defeat to Liverpool followed by a spirited draw against West Brom, but have managed to revive the recent slumps with a much improved display against Roy Hodgson's Crystal Palace last time out.

Frank Lampard will be looking to build a much more fluid attack with the potential arrivals of Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech back into contention, in addition to the promising news on the fitness of Ben Chilwell.

Chelsea fell to a shock defeat against Southampton last time outing failing to score in a 2-0 shock result at Stamford Bridge

With a busy schedule ahead after the conclusion of the recent international break, Chelsea will be looking to begin this busy period with a victory at home in west London to begin to build some consistency and rise up the table with current Premier league champions Liverpool slipping up and Manchester City faltering in recent weeks.

Southampton -WWLLL

The Saints have reversed their early period of poor form at the start of the campaign, with impressive victories over Burnley and West Brom and will be looking to earn another shock result at Stamford Bridge, just as they did under Ralph Hasenhuttl last season.

Team News:

Edouard Mendy and Thiago Silva have been ruled out of the clash at Stamford Bridge after failing to recover from knocks obtained during the international break, but N'Golo Kante will be fit despite missing out on France's last fixture to injury.

Christian Pulisic and Ben Chilwell are fully fit to take their place in Lampard's squad for the Southampton clash, but Hakim Ziyech will only be fit enough for a place on the bench after featuring for 60 minutes on International duty with Morocco.

Moussa Djenepo will miss the clash for the visitors due to injury, while Stuart Armstrong will also not feature after testing positive for covid-19 over the course of the international break.

Head-to-Head:

Chelsea vs Southampton- Last Five [All Competitions] 22nd April 2018- Chelsea 2-0 Southampton 7th October 2018- Southampton 0-3 Chelsea 2nd January 2019- Chelsea 0-0 Southampton 6th October 2019- Southampton 1-4 Chelsea 26th December 2019- Chelsea 0-2 Southampton

Prediction:

Chelsea will be extremely keen to record another victory at home in a favourable fixture for the Blues, and will also have the added motivation of avenging last season's shock defeat to the Saints at Stamford Bridge.

With the potential returns to fitness of Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic, the Blues could have a full strength front-line for the first time this season and will be looking to put on a scintillating display to get the consistency off to a flying start.

Prediction: Chelsea 3-1 Southampton

