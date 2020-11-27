Preview: Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur | Premier League

Chelsea welcome Tottenham Hotspur to Stamford Bridge on Sunday afternoon looking to record a huge victory against a fellow title challenger in a fiery London derby.

The Blues maintained their excellent form midweek with a late 2-1 victory over Rennes in the Champions League to qualify for the last-16 knockout phase.

Meanwhile Jose Mourinho's men are also in superb form, and continued their purple patch with a 4-0 victory over Ludogorets in the Europa League.

Recent Form:

Chelsea - WWWWW

The Blues are in sensational form winning all of their last five matches in all competitions including victories over Newcastle, Sheffield United and Rennes, and really look like a formidable force both in the Premier League and the Champions League.

Frank Lampard's side will know that a positive result on Sunday against in-form opposition, will be a huge statement in their pursuit of silverware and particularly the league title, and would put them above their London rivals in the league standings.

With several key players back fit at a key time in the busy schedule, such as Kai Havertz and Christian Pulisic who will be fit for the clash at Stamford Bridge, the Blues will hope they can deliver another high level display and maintain the balance between defensive stability and an exciting attacking threat.

Tottenham Hotspur - WWWWW

The North London club are also hugely in form, winning all of their last five matches in all competitions including victories over Manchester City and Brighton, so will provide a real test for Lampard's Chelsea.

Head-to-Head:

Chelsea vs Tottenham Hotspur- Last Five [All Competitions] 24th January 2019- Chelsea 2-1 Tottenham (Chelsea won 4-2 on penalties) 27th February 2019- Chelsea 2-0 Tottenham 22nd December 2019- Tottenham 0-2 Chelsea 22nd February 2020- Chelsea 2-1 Tottenham 29th September 2020- Tottenham 1-1 Chelsea (Tottenham won 5-4 on penalties)

Team News:

Christian Pulisic hands the Blues a major boost as he has been declared fit for the clash at Stamford Bridge, while Kai Havertz will be available after featuring against Rennes on Tuesday night.

Billy Gilmour will not feature as he continues his rehabilitation from injury playing minutes with the development squad, while Thiago Silva is expected to start at the heart of Chelsea's back line after being fatigued at the end of the international break.

The visitors will be without Toby Alderweireld after he suffered an injury against Manchester City, but have a fully fit squad otherwise ahead of the clash in west London.

Prediction:

Both teams are in tremendous form winning all of their last five matches, and are real contenders for the Premier League title this season.

Frank Lampard's men have a very good record against their London opposition in recent times, winning both Premier League meetings in the 2019/20 campaign, and with several additions made in the summer, are starting to look a really exciting side from front to back.

The Blues will need to be wary of the attacking threat posed by Harry Kane and Heung-Min-Son, but have a superb defensive record in recent weeks and will feel confident that they can produce a huge display and take all three crucial points.

Prediction: Chelsea 2-0 Tottenham Hotspur

