Preview: Chelsea v Newcastle United | Premier League

Chelsea will host Newcastle United at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon. 

Aside from their Carabao Cup final loss to Liverpool, the Blues are unbeaten in ten games across all competitions. 

Their previous victory came on Thursday evening against Norwich City, with goals from Trevoh Chalobah, Mason Mount and Kai Havertz securing the three points. 

Thomas Tuchel's side sit third in the table, with their opponents coming into the game in 14th. 

imago1010491219h

Recent form

Newcastle have won six of their last eight games in the Premier League, and will arrive in west London off the back of three consecutive victories after they beat Southampton 2-1 during the week.

Chelsea have had similar success in recent weeks, winning four consecutive games in the top flight since the end of January.

Team news 

The Blues will be without their wing-back duo of Ben Chilwell and Reece James, with the former likely out until the end of season and the latter recently suffering another setback.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

imago1010488975h

Tuchel's side could also be without Christian Pulisic who missed the trip to Norwich through illness, as well as Cesar Azpilicueta who was substituted at half time due to similar circumstances.

Newcastle may not be able to play two of their influential players in Allan Saint-Maximin and Joelinton, with both missing the game against the Saints on Thursday.

Midweek match-winner Bruno Guimaraes and defender Fabian Schar may also be doubts for the Magpies.

imago1010492654h

Prediction

Both sides are on good runs of form and Sunday's match could therefore prove to be an entertaining affair.

Despite the matters off the pitch surrounding Chelsea, they should be able to overcome their visitors in front of their home crowd.

Prediction: Chelsea 2-1 Newcastle United

imago1010373984h
