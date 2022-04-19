Preview: Chelsea vs Arsenal | Premier League

Chelsea host Arsenal in the Premier League on Wednesday night at Stamford Bridge.

Mikel Arteta's Gunners were closing in on Chelsea in the league but a dip in form has seen the Blues build an eight point gap over their London counterparts.

Thomas Tuchel's side have already beaten Arsenal this term, clinching a 2-0 win at the Emirates back in August.

IMAGO / Colorsport

Recent form

Chelsea have won their last three outings in all competitions. They thrashed Southampton 6-0, before beating Real Madrid and Crystal Palace.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have lost their last three matches. It started with a 3-0 defeat to Crystal Palace on the road; Brighton came to the Emirates and claimed a 2-1 win before Southampton made it three defeats on the bounce for Arteta's side with a 1-0 win at St Mary's on Saturday.

IMAGO / PA Images

Team news

Chelsea will be without trio Ben Chilwell, Mateo Kovacic and Callum Hudson-Odoi. Kovacic was forced off with an ankle injury against Crystal Palace and will now be sidelined for the next two weeks.

“Kova is out for the game, ligament injury. Hopefully not longer than two weeks. This is a long time for us in terms of games. Hopefully as short as possible," said Tuchel ahead of the game.

A few late fitness calls will be made after Tuchel confirmed "some players (are) in doubt" for the London derby.

IMAGO / PA Images

Alexandre Lacazette will be assessed. Arteta confirmed Takehiro Tomiyasu is 'very, very close' and a decision will be made after their final training session.

Predictions

It's polar opposite forms for both sides heading into Wednesday's clash. Chelsea have won three in a row, Arsenal have lost three in a row.

Confidence will be sky high for Tuchel and co, but for Arteta and co it'll be a contrast of emotions in their dressing room which will spur them on to end the poor run of form against their London rivals.

Chelsea reached another FA Cup final after putting their disappointment of their Champions League exit behind them, and will see Arsenal as the perfect opportunity to extend their winning run to four games.

Prediction: Chelsea 2-0 Arsenal

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube