Preview: Chelsea vs Aston Villa | Carabao Cup

Chelsea host Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday night.

Thomas Tuchel's side face Dean Smith's men for the second time already this season, this time in the cup, after playing off in the Premier League earlier this month.

Chelsea ran out 3-0 winners in the league clash in west London after Romelu Lukaku bagged a brace on his homecoming, while Mateo Kovacic also got on the scoresheet.

Recent Form

Both Chelsea and Aston Villa head into the cup tie off the back of 3-0 wins at the weekend. The Blues got the better of London rivals Spurs after a much-improved second half display in the north of the capital, extending their unbeaten start to the season.

Meanwhile, Smith's side had the luxury of winning at home. They comfortably saw off Everton at Villa Park. Leon Bailey added Villa's third of the afternoon on Saturday after Matty Cash and a Lucas Digne own goal put the hosts two nil up.

Team News

Chelsea will be without Edouard Mendy, Tuchel confirmed ahead of the match.

"Mendy cannot play, he was not in training," the Chelsea boss told the media on Tuesday.

Christian Pulisic's involvement is unknown but unlikely as he continues his return from an ankle injury.

Tuchel will ring the changes against Villa. Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Saul Niguez and Timo Werner are all set to for minutes in west London after Tuchel made several selection hints.

Smith will be hoping to have several of his stars available for the trip to the capital. Matty Cash, Matt Targett and Leon Bailey sustained knocks against Everton at the weekend, while John McGinn was taken off against the Toffees as a concussion precaution.

Former Blue Bertrand Traore could feature for Villa at Stamford Bridge, while Ollie Watkins will be hoping for change of fortunes this time round in west London on Wednesday night.

Prediction

Both sides are expected to make changes for the cup tie. Villa have shown their threat all season in attack, but defensively look slightly vulnerable and prone to mistakes. That was seen in the league meeting between the clubs in early September.

Chelsea took their chances against Dean Smith's side, but had Edouard Mendy, Thiago Silva and others to thank, as well as Villa's lack of ruthlessness in front of goal as the reason to why the Blues didn't concede to the visitors.

Yet to be beaten this season and still not at their best, Chelsea and Thomas Tuchel will be ready to continue their unbeaten start to the season to progress into the fourth round draw.

Prediction: Chelsea 2-0 Aston Villa

