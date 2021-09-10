Preview: Chelsea vs Aston Villa | Premier League

Chelsea face Aston Villa in the Premier League in matchday four on Saturday at Stamford Bridge.

Thomas Tuchel's welcome Villa to west London hoping to extend their unbeaten start to four games in the league (W2, D1). While Villa will be keen to earn their second win of the season after an average start to the 2021/22 campaign (W1, D1, L1).

Recent Form

Chelsea have kicked the season off to a positive start. Thomas Tuchel's side saw off Crystal Palace and Arsenal, before holding on to a 1-1 draw against Liverpool before the international break despite playing half of the game with ten men.

Dean Smith's side got off to a bad start. A 3-2 defeat to Watford on the opening day has seen them go unbeaten in their previous two in the league which will give them confidence heading into the match in the English capital.

Team News

Chelsea will be without several names for the clash at Stamford Bridge. Reece James is suspended for the Blues after getting sent off against Liverpool.

The availability of Thiago Silva remains unknown as talks continue between all the relevant parties.

N'Golo Kante and Christian Pulisic are definitely out for the Blues on Saturday, but Romelu Lukaku is fit for Chelsea.

Aston Villa will be without pair Emiliano Martinez and Emiliano Buendi for the clash in west London. However they will welcome back several names, Dean Smith confirmed.

"We should be welcoming Ollie Watkins back," said Smith ahead of the game. "We’ve also got Leon Bailey back to full fitness now.

"Bertrand Traore has trained the last couple of days as well. John McGinn and Jacob Ramsey have recovered from their Covid-19 situations too."



Prediction

Chelsea have proven they could be the real deal this season. The addition of Romelu Lukaku will no doubt give them the added firepower in the attacking line that they need to break down all sides.

Villa won't be an easy opponent on Saturday evening. They are two games unbeaten, and with several returning to the side from the sidelines, it will give them an added boost ahead of their trip to Stamford Bridge.

But Chelsea's quality should tell. Lukaku being fit, despite the absence of Kante and Pulisic, should put the Blues on their way to three points and it'll be a surprise if the Belgium isn't on the scoresheet at the weekend.

Prediction: Chelsea 2-0 Aston Villa



