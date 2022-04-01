Skip to main content
Preview: Chelsea vs Brentford | Premier League

Chelsea face Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon at Stamford Bridge.

Thomas Tuchel's side host the Bees having beaten Thomas Frank's side twice already this season, in the league and then, most recently, Carabao Cup.

They are currently sat in third place in the league, while Brentford are down in 15th. 

imago1007324068h

Recent form

Chelsea won all of their games in March in all competitions, six from six, and will be full of confidence heading into the west London derby. 

For Brentford, their form is of the opposite. Since their FA Cup third round against Port Vale on January 8, they have won just two of the 12 games, losing nine. 

Team news

Chelsea will be without Callum Hudson-Odoi (achilles) and Ben Chilwell (achilles) for the encounter. However, Reece James is back and available for the Blues following an injury setback after his hamstring return. 

A late decision will be made regarding Christian Pulisic's availability due to his involvement with the USMNT. While Thiago Silva has trained with the team and is available for selection. 

imago1010919268h

Thomas Frank has confirmed 'everyone is in a good place' ahead of their visit to Stamford Bridge.

"Everyone is in a good place. Everyone came back fresh as ever. Ready to go."

Prediction

Brentford's form in recent weeks has improved after their run of six straight defeats, winning two of their last three.

Chelsea have the home advantage and will play in front of a full crowd which should give the hosts extra impetus to put on a performance in front of their support.

But Brentford have already proved this season that they are a tough side to break down and will fancy themselves this weekend heading into the London derby as underdogs. 

Prediction: Chelsea 3-0 Brentford

imago1000278091h
