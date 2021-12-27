Preview: Chelsea vs Brighton | Premier League

Chelsea host Brighton in the Premier League on Wednesday as Thomas Tuchel's side look to end the year on a high.

The match is the last of 2021, a year to remember for the Blues.

The Seagulls travel to London on the 29th December to compete in the 19:30 (UK) kick-off.

Recent form

Brighton head into the clash after an impressive 2-0 victory over Brentford, with Neal Maupay and Leonardo Trossard amongst the goals.

They have only lost one match in their last five, registering three draws and a winover the festive period.

Chelsea come into the match also unbeaten, with their last loss coming against West Ham at the beginning of the month.

The Blues registered back to back wins against Brentford (Carabao Cup) and Aston Villa (Premier League) as they look to end the year on a high.

Team news

Chelsea pair Thiago Silva and N'Golo Kante will likely miss the clash after being substituted with injuries against Aston Villa.

When asked to provide an update and reasoning for taking Silva off, Tuchel said: "Thiago is hamstrings. Hopefully he went out before it became an injury and from there we try to continue and find a new squad and strong squad on Wednesday."

The German continued to admit that Kante is a doubt for the Blues' match against Brighton on Wednesday as he suffered another knee injury

"N’Golo is very painful in exactly the same spot where he had his injury versus Juventus. It is exactly same spot," revealed the Chelsea boss.

As for Brighton, Graham Potter's side will be without Jeremy Sarmiento, Lewis Dunk and Steven Alzate.

Leandro Trossard was taken off against Brentford with a knock and could miss the match against Chelsea. Joel Veltman is a doubt whilst Yves Bissouma returns from suspension.

Prediction

Both teams go into the clash on good form, with low scoring matches in their previous games.

Expect to see two solid defensive units as both sides play eye catching football, based around posession.

However, Tuchel's side should have what it takes to end the year in fine fashion and add to their recent form.

Prediction: Chelsea 2-0 Brighton

