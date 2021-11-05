Preview: Chelsea vs Burnley | Premier League

Chelsea host Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon at Stamford Bridge.

Both sides come into the league encounter having won their previous domestic matches. Chelsea saw off Newcastle at St James' Park with a 3-0 win, while Sean Dyche's side clinched an important 3-1 victory over Brentford.

It's top of the table versus relegation-threatened Burnley in the capital this weekend.

Recent form

Chelsea went unbeaten in October in the league, winning four games from four. They sit at the top on 25 points which has seen them net ten goals in their last two league outings - thrashing Norwich 7-0, and winning 3-0 away to Newcastle.

Meanwhile Burnley are in the relegation zone down in 18th place. Dyche's side haven't lost in two in the league, drawing three of their previous five league matches.

Team news

Romelu Lukaku, Timo Werner, Mateo Kovacic and Marcos Alonso are all unavailable to face Burnley. Christian Pulisic is fit and in the squad, while a late decision will be made on Mason Mount who has been struggling with a tooth problem.

Burnley will still be without Dale Stephens due to a long-term ankle injury. Aaron Lennon could be available for the Clarets following illness.

Prediction

Despite Burnley's impressive result against Brentford, Chelsea will pose and further challenge to the already tough test awaiting Dyche's men in the capital.

Chelsea have coped without Werner and Lukaku in recent weeks, and it'll be down to Kai Havertz and co to continue that trend. If Burnley aren't at the pace, the hosts could run away with it on Saturday.

Prediction: Chelsea 4-0 Burnley

