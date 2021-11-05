Skip to main content
    • November 5, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Preview: Chelsea vs Burnley | Premier League

    Author:

    Chelsea host Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon at Stamford Bridge.

    Both sides come into the league encounter having won their previous domestic matches. Chelsea saw off Newcastle at St James' Park with a 3-0 win, while Sean Dyche's side clinched an important 3-1 victory over Brentford. 

    It's top of the table versus relegation-threatened Burnley in the capital this weekend. 

    imago1007656995h

    Read More

    Recent form

    Chelsea went unbeaten in October in the league, winning four games from four. They sit at the top on 25 points which has seen them net ten goals in their last two league outings - thrashing Norwich 7-0, and winning 3-0 away to Newcastle.

    Meanwhile Burnley are in the relegation zone down in 18th place. Dyche's side haven't lost in two in the league, drawing three of their previous five league matches.

    Team news

    Romelu Lukaku, Timo Werner, Mateo Kovacic and Marcos Alonso are all unavailable to face Burnley. Christian Pulisic is fit and in the squad, while a late decision will be made on Mason Mount who has been struggling with a tooth problem. 

    imago1007504040h

    Burnley will still be without Dale Stephens due to a long-term ankle injury. Aaron Lennon could be available for the Clarets following illness.

    Prediction

    Despite Burnley's impressive result against Brentford, Chelsea will pose and further challenge to the already tough test awaiting Dyche's men in the capital.

    Chelsea have coped without Werner and Lukaku in recent weeks, and it'll be down to Kai Havertz and co to continue that trend. If Burnley aren't at the pace, the hosts could run away with it on Saturday.

    Prediction: Chelsea 4-0 Burnley

    Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

    imago1005564874h
    Match Coverage

    Preview: Chelsea vs Burnley | Premier League

    50 seconds ago
    imago1007758972h
    News

    Thomas Tuchel Confirms Christian Pulisic in Chelsea Squad to Face Burnley

    30 minutes ago
    imago1007667331h
    News

    Sean Dyche Makes Honest Admission Regarding Frank Lampard & Thomas Tuchel Ahead of Chelsea vs Burnley

    1 hour ago
    imago1007482244h
    News

    Every Word Thomas Tuchel Said Ahead of Chelsea's Premier League Clash vs Burnley

    1 hour ago
    imago1007504040h
    News

    Chelsea Team News to Face Burnley: Lukaku, Werner, Kovacic & Alonso Out, Pulisic Fit & in Squad

    1 hour ago
    imago1007400005h
    News

    Didier Deschamps Delivers News on N'Golo Kante Injury After France Call-Up

    2 hours ago
    imago1007434309h
    News

    Romelu Lukaku Provides Chelsea Injury Update Ahead of Expected Return

    2 hours ago
    imago1007758853h
    News

    Gareth Southgate Explains Callum Hudson-Odoi's Decision to Stay at Chelsea After England Snub

    2 hours ago