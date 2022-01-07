Skip to main content
Preview: Chelsea vs Chesterfield | FA Cup

Chelsea host Chesterfield in the FA Cup third round on Saturday evening at Stamford Bridge.

It was defeat for Thomas Tuchel's men in last season's final against Leicester City at Wembley. Youri Tielemans' screamer broke the deadlock and was the difference to take the Foxes to domestic cup glory.

The Blues, who went onto win the Champions League a week later in May, will now eye to go one step further this year by claiming their first FA Cup triumph since 2018.

imago1002769133h

Recent form

Chelsea haven't suffered defeat since the beginning of December against West Ham. They are unbeaten in 2022 following an impressive comeback against Liverpool, then followed it up with a convincing 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur in midweek.

Chesterfield haven't lost a game since the end of September in all competitions, going 14 games unbeaten. They sit top of the National League, two points clear of FC Halifax Town with a game in hand.

imago1008483066h

Team news 

Read More

Chelsea will continue to be without Ben Chilwell (ACL), Reece James (hamstring), Thiago Silva (Covid) and N'Golo Kante (Covid).

Trevoh Chalobah is expected to be absent after a hamstring injury against Liverpool. 

But they could welcome back both Andreas Christensen (back) and Timo Werner into the side this weekend for the cup tie. Cesar Azpilicueta (cramp) and Kai Havertz (broken finger) are also set to be available for selection despite knocks in midweek against Tottenham Hotspur.

imago1008938377h

Jack Clarke is out for the reason and will be unavailable for the Spireites. Luke Croll and Laurence Maguire are both back, as well as Gavin Gunning. 

Prediction

Tuchel confirmed in his pre-match press conference that he would select a strong team: "We will find a strong lineup to show respect to the team and club of Chesterfield. It is FA Cup. If you want to go to the next round you have to win this match, nothing else.”

As Chelsea look to complete a professional job on Saturday, Chesterfield arrive in the capital with nothing to lose. An upset is always possible, and they will take inspiration from Bradford City who came from two nil down to claim a famous 4-2 upset back in 2015.

Prediction: Chelsea 4-0 Chesterfield

imago1008573569h
