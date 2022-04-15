Preview: Chelsea vs Crystal Palace | FA Cup

Chelsea face Crystal Palace in the FA Cup semi-finals at Wembley on Sunday afternoon.

Thomas Tuchel and Patrick Vieira face off for the third time this season, this time for a spot in next month's final. Chelsea have already beaten the Eagles twice this term, doing the league double over their London counterparts.

Last year's finalists, Chelsea, will be looking to book a spot in the final for the third season in a row, and hoping to end their Wembley woes of defeat in both - against Arsenal and Leicester City.

Recent form

Chelsea have bounced back from their defeats to Brentford and Real Madrid (home) with victories over Real away in Spain and battering Southampton.

Despite their Champions League exit, a win at the Bernabeu should give Tuchel's side strong confidence heading into the semi-final showdown on Sunday.

Before their defeat to Leicester City last weekend, Palace went unbeaten in seven in all competitions - winning five and drawing two - with their last loss coming against Chelsea at home back in February.

Team news

Chelsea will be without Ben Chilwell and Callum Hudson-Odoi, both of whom remain sidelined, with the latter expected to be out for a number of weeks.

Romelu Lukaku returned to training ahead of the meeting after missing the last two matches with pain in his achilles.

Crystal Palace will be without Conor Gallagher who is ineligible to face his parent club, a decision Tuchel understood was frustrating for the Blues loanee.

“I had the chance to speak to Conor, I could also see his frustration. We met some weeks ago, after the national break by coincidence. We ran into each other in a restaurant and we had a chat. The subject came up… I apologised because I know how competitive he is and I like him a lot."

Tyrick Mitchell and Michael Olise are expected to return for Vieira's side after knocks.

Prediction

Chelsea have netted nine goals in their last two matches. Six against Southampton and three against Real Madrid. They are free flowing and Palace will need to be wary of the Blues' attack who could look to run riot at Wembley.

But Vieira's men are in good form. Two defeats in nine, they will be eyeing to stop Chelsea from making it three out of three wins over them, but have it all to do without star man Gallagher who will be a big miss for the Eagles.

Prediction: Chelsea 3-1 Crystal Palace

