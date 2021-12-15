Skip to main content
December 15, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Preview: Chelsea vs Everton | Premier League

Author:

Chelsea host Everton in the Premier League on Thursday night at Stamford Bridge.

Thomas Tuchel's side will play their final game at home before Christmas and could hand the Toffees an unwelcome Christmas present should they inflict defeat on Rafa Benitez's side.

Benitez is under pressure and it will be a hostile return for the former Blues boss who will return to Stamford Bridge once again, but it's unlikely to be a positive reception for the Spaniard.

imago0012827641h

Recent form

Chelsea ended a run of two games without a win (West Ham and Zenit St Petersburg) in all competitions with a 94th minute winner to seal a 3-2 victory over Leeds United last weekend. 

It will give the Blues confidence heading into Thursday's encounter as they look to build up a winning run heading into the New Year with Liverpool, Manchester City and Tottenham all awaiting in January. 

imago1008665951h

While for Everton, they slumped to a 3-1 defeat to Crystal Palace at Selhurst and will be keen to get back to winning ways. 

Team news

Chelsea will welcome back Trevoh Chalobah (hamstring) and N'Golo Kante (knee) from injury after Tuchel confirmed the duo would be back in the squad.

They will continue to be without Ben Chilwell (ACL) and Mateo Kovacic (Covid-19).

Read More

“N’Golo will be back on the bench tomorrow (Thursday), he did the last two training sessions," said Tuchel. Trevoh Chalobah also did the last two and will be in the squad. Mateo Kovacic and Ben Chilwell are out at the moment.”

Seamus Coleman and Allan will be assessed ahead of the trip to the capital for the visitors.

imago1008634180h

Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Lucas Digne, Yerry Mina and Richarlison are all out and unavailable to face Chelsea. 

Prediction

Tuchel refused to apologies for netting a late winner against Leeds, saying: "We should not start to excuse and say sorry for a late victory. We found a way to win this game."

imago1008585548h

It's going to be the same on Thursday night. Chelsea aren't at their best right now and are needing to dig, and grind out results to maintain the chase of Manchester City and Liverpool in the title race.

Chelsea have proved they can score, but are leaky at the back defensively, something they have been 'spoilt' with this season in terms of clean sheets gained according to Tuchel. 

Everton are without key forwards Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin on Thursday and that could play right into their hands in the capital.

Prediction: Chelsea 1-0 Everton

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1008573188h
Match Coverage

Preview: Chelsea vs Everton | Premier League

36 seconds ago
imago1007587417h (3)
News

Thomas Tuchel Reveals When Mateo Kovacic Will Return to Chelsea Action Following COVID-19 Isolation

30 minutes ago
imago0028603081h
News

Thomas Tuchel Reveals 'Close Relationship' With Arsenal Outcast Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

1 hour ago
imago1008670546h
News

Thomas Tuchel Refuses to Confirm Chelsea's Recall Clause Has Expired in Conor Gallagher's Crystal Palace Loan Move

1 hour ago
imago1008120224h (2)
News

Chelsea Handed Double Boost as Chalobah & Kante to Return for Everton Clash

2 hours ago
imago1008597915h
News

Marcos Alonso Challenges Chelsea to Compete for Every Title

2 hours ago
imago1008432386h
News

Thomas Tuchel Demands Chelsea 'Do What is Needed' to Get Three Points vs Everton

3 hours ago
imago1008585548h
News

Every Word Thomas Tuchel Said Ahead of Chelsea's Premier League Clash With Everton

3 hours ago