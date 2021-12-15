Preview: Chelsea vs Everton | Premier League

Chelsea host Everton in the Premier League on Thursday night at Stamford Bridge.

Thomas Tuchel's side will play their final game at home before Christmas and could hand the Toffees an unwelcome Christmas present should they inflict defeat on Rafa Benitez's side.

Benitez is under pressure and it will be a hostile return for the former Blues boss who will return to Stamford Bridge once again, but it's unlikely to be a positive reception for the Spaniard.

Recent form

Chelsea ended a run of two games without a win (West Ham and Zenit St Petersburg) in all competitions with a 94th minute winner to seal a 3-2 victory over Leeds United last weekend.

It will give the Blues confidence heading into Thursday's encounter as they look to build up a winning run heading into the New Year with Liverpool, Manchester City and Tottenham all awaiting in January.

While for Everton, they slumped to a 3-1 defeat to Crystal Palace at Selhurst and will be keen to get back to winning ways.

Team news

Chelsea will welcome back Trevoh Chalobah (hamstring) and N'Golo Kante (knee) from injury after Tuchel confirmed the duo would be back in the squad.

They will continue to be without Ben Chilwell (ACL) and Mateo Kovacic (Covid-19).

“N’Golo will be back on the bench tomorrow (Thursday), he did the last two training sessions," said Tuchel. Trevoh Chalobah also did the last two and will be in the squad. Mateo Kovacic and Ben Chilwell are out at the moment.”

Seamus Coleman and Allan will be assessed ahead of the trip to the capital for the visitors.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Lucas Digne, Yerry Mina and Richarlison are all out and unavailable to face Chelsea.

Prediction

Tuchel refused to apologies for netting a late winner against Leeds, saying: "We should not start to excuse and say sorry for a late victory. We found a way to win this game."

It's going to be the same on Thursday night. Chelsea aren't at their best right now and are needing to dig, and grind out results to maintain the chase of Manchester City and Liverpool in the title race.

Chelsea have proved they can score, but are leaky at the back defensively, something they have been 'spoilt' with this season in terms of clean sheets gained according to Tuchel.

Everton are without key forwards Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin on Thursday and that could play right into their hands in the capital.

Prediction: Chelsea 1-0 Everton

