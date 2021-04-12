Preview: Chelsea vs FC Porto | Champions League

Chelsea aim to seal a berth in the semi-finals of the Champions League with a two-goal lead in their hands as they ready themselves for the return leg of their tie against Porto on Tuesday night.

Goals from Mason Mount and Ben Chilwell handed Thomas Tuchel's side a cushion heading into the all-important second-leg, and the onus will be on the Blues to put the tie to bed after a convincing 4-1 hammering of fellow Londoners Crystal Palace at the weekend.

(Photo by Isabel Silva / SPP/Sipa USA)

Porto however, have it all to do as they try and come back from a two-goal deficit against a side that have conceded just twice so far in this season's competition.

Sérgio Conceição's men returned to winning ways with a 2-0 victory at Tondela on Saturday and could pull off a major upset should they manage to turn the tie on its head.

READ MORE: Stat Attack - Chelsea vs FC Porto | Champions League

READ MORE: Chelsea vs FC Porto - How to Watch/Live Stream | Champions League

READ MORE: Confirmed Officials - Chelsea vs FC Porto | Champions League

Recent Form

Chelsea - WWLWW

FC Porto - WLWWW

Head-to-Head

Chelsea vs FC Porto - Last Five [All Competitions] 7th April 2021: FC Porto 0-2 Chelsea - Champions League 9th December 2015: Chelsea 2-0 FC Porto - Champions League 29th September 2015: FC Porto 2-1 Chelsea - Champions League 25th November 2009: FC Porto 0-1 Chelsea - Champions League 15th September 2009: Chelsea 2-1 FC Porto - Champions League

Team News

A late decision will be made by Thomas Tuchel on N'Golo Kante to whether he will start or begin on the bench for the Blues in Seville.

Thiago Silva returns to the matchday squad after missing Saturday's win over Crystal Palace through suspension. Andreas Christensen is also in the squad following injury.

Porto will welcome back Mehdi Taremi and Sergio Oliveira from suspension, but the latter is a slight doubt after picking up an injury in training last week.

Malang Sarr, on loan from Chelsea, is also available for the visitors.

Prediction: Chelsea 1-0 FC Porto [3-0]

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube