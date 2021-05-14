Sports Illustrated home
Preview: Chelsea vs Leicester City | Emirates FA Cup

Author:
Publish date:

Chelsea face Leicester City in the FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium on Saturday evening.

Thomas Tuchel's side will be hoping to get one step this year after defeat in the final last season to Arsenal. They reached the final after seeing off Manchester City, thanks to a Hakim Ziyech finish from close range.

Meanwhile Leicester City also secured a 1-0 win in the other semi-final, over Southampton, courtesy of a second-half goal from Kelechi Iheanacho.

Recent Form

Chelsea - LWWWD

Leicester City - WLDWW

Head-to-Head

Chelsea vs Leicester City - Last Five [All Competitions]

12th May 2019 - Leicester City 0-0 Chelsea | Premier League

18th August 2019 - Chelsea 1-1 Leicester City | Premier League

1st February 2020 - Leicester City 2-2 Chelsea | Premier League

28th June 2020 - Leicester City 0-1 Chelsea | FA Cup 

19th January 2021 - Leicester City 2-0 Chelsea | Premier League

Team News

Kepa Arrizabalaga will continue in goal for Chelsea at Wembley ahead of Edouard Mendy.

Thomas Tuchel has a fully fit squad after he confirmed the return of Mateo Kovacic from injury.

sipa_33175240 (1)

N'Golo Kante will also start in the midfield for the Blues against his former side on Saturday, Tuchel confirmed.

Prediction

Despite the setback in midweek against Arsenal, Chelsea will be keen to bounce back straight away in their fourth game left of the 2020/21 campaign. Losing the final last season will give them extra impetus to go out and put last year's final right. 

Leicester won't be no pushover. Rodgers' side are in the top four, and with the underdog status at Wembley, will be quietly confident to pulling off a result. 

But after the dismal defeat to Arsenal on Wednesday, Chelsea will be fired up, and if they have their shooting boots on and avoid any errors in defence, it could be triumph for them at full-time.

Prediction: Chelsea 2-1 Leicester City

sipa_33164412 (1)
