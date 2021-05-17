Preview: Chelsea vs Leicester City | Premier League

Chelsea host Leicester City in the Premier League on Tuesday night at Stamford Bridge looking for revenge following the FA Cup final defeat.

Thomas Tuchel's men fell to a dismal 1-0 defeat at Wembley on Saturday against Leicester to suffer back-to-back defeats in the FA Cup final.

They will want revenge as the battle for the top four intensifies. Chelsea can't afford to slip up and drop any further points otherwise their spot in the Champions League spots will be in huge jeopardy.

Recent Form

Chelsea - LLWWW

Leicester City - WWLDW

Head-to-Head

Chelsea vs Leicester City - Last Five [All Competitions] 18th August 2019 - Chelsea 1-1 Leicester City | Premier League 1st February 2020 - Leicester City 2-2 Chelsea | Premier League 28th June 2020 - Leicester City 0-1 Chelsea | FA Cup 19th January 2021 - Leicester City 2-0 Chelsea | Premier League

15th May 2021 - Chelsea 0-1 Leicester City | FA Cup

Team News

Chelsea are expected to have Mateo Kovacic and Andreas Christensen back in the squad on Tuesday. Despite being deemed fit by Tuchel on Saturday, they were left out, but the Blues boss hinted that the duo will come back into the fold for the league clash.

Jonny Evans is out of the trip to Stamford Bridge, as is Cengiz Under with a hip problem. The rest of the Foxes' squad will be assessed, but no other injuries have been reported.

Prediction

Chelsea will want revenge after the final defeat. This is now another cup final for Tuchel's men. There's no room for below-par performances and Tuesday is no exception. A defeat will blow the race for top four wide open and will leave Chelsea in serious trouble in their hopes to qualify for the Champions League next season.

Prediction: Chelsea 2-1 Leicester City

