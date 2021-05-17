Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageOpinionSI.COM
Search

Preview: Chelsea vs Leicester City | Premier League

Author:
Publish date:

Chelsea host Leicester City in the Premier League on Tuesday night at Stamford Bridge looking for revenge following the FA Cup final defeat.

Thomas Tuchel's men fell to a dismal 1-0 defeat at Wembley on Saturday against Leicester to suffer back-to-back defeats in the FA Cup final. 

They will want revenge as the battle for the top four intensifies. Chelsea can't afford to slip up and drop any further points otherwise their spot in the Champions League spots will be in huge jeopardy.

E1cwjDIXMAIs8DP

Recent Form

Chelsea - LLWWW

Leicester City - WWLDW

Head-to-Head

Chelsea vs Leicester City - Last Five [All Competitions]

18th August 2019 - Chelsea 1-1 Leicester City | Premier League

1st February 2020 - Leicester City 2-2 Chelsea | Premier League

28th June 2020 - Leicester City 0-1 Chelsea | FA Cup

19th January 2021 - Leicester City 2-0 Chelsea | Premier League

15th May 2021 - Chelsea 0-1 Leicester City | FA Cup 

Team News

Chelsea are expected to have Mateo Kovacic and Andreas Christensen back in the squad on Tuesday. Despite being deemed fit by Tuchel on Saturday, they were left out, but the Blues boss hinted that the duo will come back into the fold for the league clash.

Jonny Evans is out of the trip to Stamford Bridge, as is Cengiz Under with a hip problem. The rest of the Foxes' squad will be assessed, but no other injuries have been reported.

Prediction

Chelsea will want revenge after the final defeat. This is now another cup final for Tuchel's men. There's no room for below-par performances and Tuesday is no exception. A defeat will blow the race for top four wide open and will leave Chelsea in serious trouble in their hopes to qualify for the Champions League next season.

Prediction: Chelsea 2-1 Leicester City

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

1002677716
News

Thomas Tuchel Has 'No Worries or Regrets' Over Chelsea's FA Cup Final Defeat to Leicester City

sipa_33186356 (3)
News

Tuchel on Abraham's Chelsea Snub: 'It's Not Personal'

sipa_32561948
Match Coverage

Predicted Chelsea XI to face Leicester City: Edouard Mendy Set to Return in a Must-Win Game for the Blues

sipa_32561948
Match Coverage

Preview: Chelsea vs Leicester City | Premier League

1002673367
News

Chelsea Team News to Face Leicester City: Christensen and Kovacic Set to Return for Blues

1002673103
News

Chelsea Accept Leicester City Apology Following Daniel Amartey's Dressing Room Incident

1002673092
News

Tuchel: Chelsea Can Bounce Back From FA Cup Final Defeat to Finish in Top Four

1002684864
News

Thomas Tuchel: Mason Mount a 'Key Player' for Chelsea in Every Match