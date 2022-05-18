Preview: Chelsea vs Leicester City | Premier League

Chelsea welcome Leicester City to Stamford Bridge on Thursday night as they face-off in the Premier League.

With two games left to play of their 2021/22 campaign, Chelsea have achieved their first target of securing Champions League football for next season.

All that is left for the Blues to do is wrap up third place, with a point all but enough to confirm that. They will be keen to do that in midweek but face a Foxes side who are unbeaten in their last two.

Recent Form

The hosts come into the game following cup final heartbreak after losing the FA Cup final on penalties to Liverpool at Wembley. In the league, Chelsea have only won one of their last four games (D2, L1).

Leicester have scored eight goals in their last two matches, both of which they have won, beating Norwich City 3-0 and then most recently Watford with a 5-1 thrashing of Watford, another relegated side.

Team News

Tuchel has confirmed Chelsea will be without Timo Werner (hamstring), Callum Hudson-Odoi and Ben Chilwell.

Mateo Kovacic (ankle) and Kai Havertz (hamstring) are doubtful as a late decision will be made regarding their inclusion on Thursday.

Andreas Christensen, who withdrew from the FA Cup final squad on Saturday due to personal reasons, is unlikely to be involved in the final two games of the season.

Hamza Choudhury, Wilfred Ndidi and Ryan Bertrand are all out for the visitors. Papy Mendy is set to return, while Youri Tielemans could be available after clashing his knee during the win over Watford.

Kasper Schmeichel will start in goal against Chelsea, Brendan Rodgers confirmed ahead of the game.

Prediction

Chelsea will be looking to bounce back immediately from the disappointment at the weekend with a win over the Foxes. A win will secure third place and after two days rest, they should be physically and somewhat mentally refreshed from Saturday's final.

It's the final four days of the season, a long one for the Blues, and two more wins will be a perfect way to end a largely successful season for Tuchel and his side during challenging times on and off the field.

Prediction: Chelsea 2-0 Leicester City

