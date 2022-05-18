Skip to main content

Preview: Chelsea vs Leicester City | Premier League

Chelsea welcome Leicester City to Stamford Bridge on Thursday night as they face-off in the Premier League.

With two games left to play of their 2021/22 campaign, Chelsea have achieved their first target of securing Champions League football for next season. 

All that is left for the Blues to do is wrap up third place, with a point all but enough to confirm that. They will be keen to do that in midweek but face a Foxes side who are unbeaten in their last two.

imago1011941069h

Recent Form

The hosts come into the game following cup final heartbreak after losing the FA Cup final on penalties to Liverpool at Wembley. In the league, Chelsea have only won one of their last four games (D2, L1).

Leicester have scored eight goals in their last two matches, both of which they have won, beating Norwich City 3-0 and then most recently Watford with a 5-1 thrashing of Watford, another relegated side. 

Team News

Tuchel has confirmed Chelsea will be without Timo Werner (hamstring), Callum Hudson-Odoi and Ben Chilwell. 

Mateo Kovacic (ankle) and Kai Havertz (hamstring) are doubtful as a late decision will be made regarding their inclusion on Thursday. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

imago1011990631h

Andreas Christensen, who withdrew from the FA Cup final squad on Saturday due to personal reasons, is unlikely to be involved in the final two games of the season. 

Hamza Choudhury, Wilfred Ndidi and Ryan Bertrand are all out for the visitors. Papy Mendy is set to return, while Youri Tielemans could be available after clashing his knee during the win over Watford. 

Kasper Schmeichel will start in goal against Chelsea, Brendan Rodgers confirmed ahead of the game.

imago1011879710h

Prediction

Chelsea will be looking to bounce back immediately from the disappointment at the weekend with a win over the Foxes. A win will secure third place and after two days rest, they should be physically and somewhat mentally refreshed from Saturday's final. 

It's the final four days of the season, a long one for the Blues, and two more wins will be a perfect way to end a largely successful season for Tuchel and his side during challenging times on and off the field.

Prediction: Chelsea 2-0 Leicester City

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1011998420h
News

What Thomas Tuchel Told Chelsea Team After FA Cup Final Defeat

By Nick Emms16 minutes ago
imago1011941255h
News

Thomas Tuchel Aware of Chelsea Takeover Issues as Blues Eye Quick Resolution to Delays

By Nick Emms31 minutes ago
imago1011812297h
Match Coverage

Chelsea vs Leicester City: How to Watch/Live Stream | Premier League

By Matt Debono52 minutes ago
imago1011254037h
News

Thomas Tuchel Respects Chelsea's Andreas Christensen's FA Cup Final Withdrawal After Private Talks

By Nick Emms52 minutes ago
imago1007665827h
Match Coverage

Confirmed Officials: Chelsea vs Leicester City | Premier League

By Matt Debono1 hour ago
imago1012008393h
News

Every Word Thomas Tuchel Said Ahead of Chelsea's Premier League Clash vs Leicester City

By Matt Debono and Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1011990631h
News

Thomas Tuchel Confirms Chelsea Team News to Face Leicester City as Werner Ruled Out, Havertz & Kovacic Doubtful

By Matt Debono1 hour ago
imago1011941255h
Transfer News

Revealed: List of Chelsea's Summer Transfer Targets to Kick-Start Todd Boehly Reign

By Nick Emms2 hours ago