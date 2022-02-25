Skip to main content
Preview: Chelsea vs Liverpool | Carabao Cup Final

Chelsea face Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley Stadium on Sunday

The Blues come into the match off the back of a 2-0 victory over LOSC Lille in the Champions League whilst Liverpool beat Leeds United 6-0 in Premier League action.

Thomas Tuchel will be keen to come out on top and land his first domestic title as Chelsea boss after clinching UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup glory earlier this season.

imago1010077576h

Recent form

Chelsea and Liverpool are separated by ten points in the Premier League. Neither side has come out victorious over each other this season, with both league fixtures ending in a stalemate.

Tuchel's Blues are on a run of six straight wins in all competitions. For Liverpool, they are unbeaten in their last 12. Their last defeat came on December 28 against Leicester City in the Premier League. 

Team news

Chelsea could welcome back Reece James, Mason Mount and Callum Hudson-Odoi on Sunday after all three trained at Cobham ahead of the final.

Ben Chilwell was the only absentee, as expected, which hands Tuchel a huge selection boost with the scares of Mateo Kovacic and Hakim Ziyech's midweek knocks eliminated.

Read More

No decision has been made on who will start in goal for the Blues. Tuchel won't be 'sentimental' as Kepa eyes a start at Wembley. 

Liverpool will be without Roberto Firmino, whole Diogo Jota is a huge doubt. 

"He isn’t ruled out but still it will be a challenge," said assistant manager Pepijn Lijnders.

imago1010070741h

Prediction

Liverpool are in a rich vein of form, confident at the back and having no problems when it comes to scoring goals - their record of 11 goals scored in their previous three matches proves just that.

Tuchel insists Liverpool are favourites but the German remains confident and will be itching to ditch his Wembley final heartbreak from last season's FA Cup final to clinch domestic glory and his third trophy of the campaign. 

When it comes to one-off games, Chelsea have proven themselves to be a side who get the job done, just like they did in the Club World Cup earlier in February.

If Chelsea can withstand the pressure from Mohamed Salah and the Red's attacking line, while being ruthless and clinical when chances come their way, they could win their first League Cup since 2015. 

Prediction: Chelsea 2-1 Liverpool 

imago0032721438h
