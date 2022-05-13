Preview: Chelsea vs Liverpool | FA Cup Final

Chelsea face Liverpool in the FA Cup final on Saturday evening at Wembley Stadium.

The final domestic cup trophy of the season is up for grabs in the capital and it's another final between the Blues and Reds. Tuchel versus Klopp - who claims the bragging right?

Recent Form

Chelsea have lost their last two FA Cup final. It was defeat to Arsenal in 2020 and then a screamer from Youri Tielemans inflicted consecutive heartbreak for the Blues in the capital.

Liverpool beat Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final on penalties back in February after it ended 0-0 following 120 minutes at football.

IMAGO / PA Images

Tuchel wants his first domestic trophy in charge of the Blues, while Liverpool are hoping to keep their quadruple hopes alive win victory on Saturday.

Team News

Chelsea are racing to get Mateo Kovacic and N'Golo Kante fit and available for the final. Kovacic sustained an ankle problem against Leeds, while Kante returned to training this week ahead of the Wembley showdown.

IMAGO / PA Images

A late decision will be made regarding the duo. Ben Chilwell and Callum Hudson-Odoi remain out.

Fabinho is a major doubt due to a hamstring injury. Klopp said: “(He) will definitely be back for the (Champions League) final, and for the Chelsea final and before, we will see, we don’t know. That’s it."

Prediction

Finals are one-off games. Chelsea have proven they can turn up, but not recently in domestic finals. Liverpool showcased their ability to get over the line back in February. Now it's time for round two.

Chelsea will be eager to get revenge, to end their Wembley woes and clinch redemption. Klopp and co stand in their way. A third straight FA Cup final defeat for the Blues will create unwanted history, and that will no doubt spur them on even more to win on Saturday evening.

Prediction: Chelsea 2-1 (AET) Liverpool

