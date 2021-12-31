Preview: Chelsea vs Liverpool | Premier League

Chelsea face Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon at Stamford Bridge.

Thomas Tuchel's side face the Reds whilst sitting one point ahead of Jurgen Klopp's men, albeit having played one game more.

It's both sides first game of 2022 and they will be hoping to kick off the New Year with a win.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Recent form

Chelsea have drawn three of their last five league games, winning the other two. It has seen them drop from first place and now eight points behind league leaders Manchester City.

The 1-1 draw to Brighton & Hove Albion on Wednesday night added to their recent problems. An evening of disappointment, failing to take advantage of Liverpool's defeat to Leicester City.

IMAGO / News Images

Liverpool slipped to third following the loss at the King Power. It ended a run of 10 games unbeaten in all competitions.

Mohamed Salah missed a first half penalty as Ademola Lookman stunned the visitors to end their 2021 with a defeat on the road.

Team news

Chelsea will be without Ben Chilwell (ACL) and Reece James (hamstring). Thiago Silva (hamstring) and Andreas Christensen (back) are major doubts for the Blues.

Timo Werner is struggling after testing positive for Covid-19 so is unlikely to be involved. Ruben Loftus-Cheek is unlikely to return for the Blues.

IMAGO / Focus Images

Alisson Becker, Thiago Alcantara and Roberto Firmino all missed training ahead of the game. Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi were also absent on Thursday for the Reds at the AXA Training Centre.

Andy Robertson will miss the game through suspension after getting sent off against Tottenham.

IMAGO / Xinhua

Prediction

On and off the field problems have caused frustration, disappointment and anger in the Chelsea camp. Both Tuchel and Klopp have been frustrated by the Premier League not introducing the five substitutes rule.

A draw for Chelsea, a loss for Liverpool - both are wanting to get back on track with all three points. But the injury problems Chelsea have, it could be their downfall.

A lack of cutting edge in front of goal was a problem for both Chelsea and Liverpool last time out. Whoever is more ruthless in front of goal on Sunday will ultimately come out on top.

Prediction: Chelsea 1-2 Liverpool

