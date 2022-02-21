Preview: Chelsea vs LOSC Lille | Champions League

Chelsea face LOSC Lille in the Champions League last-16 on Tuesday night at Stamford Bridge.

It's the reigning European and World Champions against the current Ligue 1 holders in the capital for the first of two legs as both look to progress into the quarter-finals

Thomas Tuchel's side have struggled of late with getting over the line, however they have managed to win each of their last five games in all competitions heading into the European clash.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Recent form

Chelsea finished second in Group H which secured their spot in the knockout stages, with Juventus finishing first.

Tuchel's men finished the 2021/22 group stages with a record of: W4, D1, L1.

While Lille earned the right to have the second leg at home as they won Group G ahead of RB Salzburg, Sevilla and Wolfsburg. They progressed with three wins, two draws and one defeat.

Team news

Chelsea will continue to be without wing-backs Ben Chilwell (ACL) and Reece James (hamstring), with the latter nearing a return but Lille comes too early for the England international.

Mason Mount could return to the squad following an ankle injury, while Cesar Azpilicueta is set to be available for selection after a groin problem.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Callum Hudson-Odoi is a major doubt with an Achilles injury. He missed training and is unlikely to be risked ahead of the Carabao Cup final this weekend.

Prediction

Lille are struggling domestically, sitting in 11th after losing a big chunk of their Ligue 1 winning side from last season. They have won just two of their last six games, while Chelsea are on an upward curve following a run of five successive wins in all competitions.

Chelsea need a positive result to go into the second leg in France in a good position, albeit their is no away goals, to avoid further pressures on the squad which are already mounting.

The hosts are big favourites, a label Tuchel has already played down, but nothing other than a Blues win should be expected at Stamford Bridge.

Prediction: Chelsea 2-1 LOSC Lille

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube