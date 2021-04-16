Preview: Chelsea vs Manchester City | Emirates FA Cup

Chelsea face Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-finals at Wembley on Saturday evening.

It's been a successful week for both clubs ahead of the semi-final clash after they both sealed their place in the Champions League semi-finals in midweek. Chelsea held on to beat FC Porto, whilst Pep Guardiola's men turned it around in Germany to knock out Borussia Dortmund.

Recent Form

Chelsea - LWWLW

Thomas Tuchel's side lost last time out against Porto however the result wasn't significant as they had already got the job done in their European tie. Despite a shock defeat to West Brom recently, Tuchel's side have bounced back, smashing Crystal Palace 4-1 to prove they do have the attacking capabilities to see sides off.

Manchester City - WLWWW

Guardiola's men are on the charge. They remain in four competitions: Premier League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup and Champions League. They are a force to be reckoned with and they are cruising to the league title with a League Cup final awaiting next week. The quadruple is on for City, and Chelsea are the next on the list to be ticked off.

Head-to-Head

Chelsea vs Manchester City - Last Five [All Competitions] 10 February 2019 - Manchester City 6-0 Chelsea | Premier League 24 February 2019 - Chelsea 0-0 Manchester City [3-4 pens] | Carabao Cup Final 23 November 2019 - Manchester City 2-1 Chelsea | Premier League 25 June 2020 - Chelsea 2-1 Manchester City | Premier League 3 January 2021 - Chelsea 1-3 Manchester City | Premier League

Team News

Chelsea will be without Mateo Kovacic and Andreas Christensen after Thomas Tuchel ruled the duo out. Both have picked up hamstring problems in the last week.

N'Golo Kante is fit enough to play for the Blues and is expected to start in the midfield at Wembley.

Meanwhile City will be without Sergio Aguero after Pep Guardiola confirmed he isn't fit enough.

Prediction

Manchester City have been defensively solid this season as the partnership of Ruben Dias and John Stones blossoms. But Stones' error against Leeds show they still have a mistake in them. Chelsea also are much-improved, particularly since the arrival of Tuchel who has made sure to tighten up the backline.

Anything can happen in a semi-final. It's going to be a tight tactical affair at Wembley, and it will be a case of taking the chances when they come. Chelsea have proved they can score goals, as have City, but both have been wasteful in front of goal in recent games and Saturday will be an occasion where both teams will be hoping for a change of fortunes, wanting everything they touch and hit turning to gold and goals.

City want and are on the right course to complete the quadruple; Tuchel will have an eye on getting his first piece of silverware as Blues boss and the FA Cup is the perfect chance for him to tick a trophy off the list.

Prediction: Chelsea 2-1 Manchester City



