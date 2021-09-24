Preview: Chelsea vs Manchester City | Premier League

Chelsea host Manchester City in the Premier League in Saturday's lunchtime kick off at Stamford Bridge.

Thomas Tuchel's side are aiming to extend their unbeaten start in the league to six games when Guardiola's reigning champions make the trip to the capital at the weekend.

Both sides progressed in the Carabao Cup in midweek. City were more convincing with a 6-1 win over Wycombe Wanderers, while Chelsea edged into the fourth round with a penalty shootout win against Aston Villa.

Recent form

Chelsea are unbeaten. Chelsea are looking strong. Five games, four wins and one draw. A start the European champions will be pleased with.

Victories on the road to London rivals Arsenal and Spurs, while holding onto a 1-1 draw versus Liverpool while being down to ten men. Tuchel's side remain firm at the back, and clinical in attack.

They come up against the Premier League champions. City are just three points behind the Blues. Their only defeat coming against Tottenham Hotspur on the opening day of the season.

City couldn't find the back of the net last weekend in the league against Southampton, and will be hoping for better fortunes at Stamford Bridge.

Team News

Chelsea will welcome back Edouard Mendy from injury. Tuchel confirmed he would return in goal, replacing Kepa Arrizabalaga who has started the previous two games.

But the Blues will be without duo Mason Mount and Christian Pulisic through injury.

Pep Guardiola provided an update on the state of his squad on Friday, saying: "Some come back a little bit to training. Tomorrow (Saturday) we decide if they're ready to play or not.

"Not all of them [are in contention], some come back; we will see how they react to training and tomorrow we will see."

John Stones, Aymeric Laporte and Rodri all travelled with the squad to the capital.

Prediction

Chelsea could record four straight wins over City for the first time since 2005-2009 on Saturday, as Tuchel eyes Guardiola domination.

Lukaku has been in fine form this season for the Blues and will want to get the better of the City defenders on Saturday. Chelsea have kept firm at the back and Guardiola's men found it difficult to get past Southampton last weekend - they didn't, they settled for a goalless draw.

With Chelsea in form, at home, having the psychological edge over City, along with the threat of a recognised centre-forward, it could be another day of breaking records for the Blues.

Prediction: Chelsea 1-0 Manchester City

