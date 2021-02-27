Preview: Chelsea vs Manchester United | Premier League

Chelsea host Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon at Stamford Bridge.

Thomas Tuchel's side remain unbeaten (W6, D2) under his management, while the visitors remain unbeaten away from home this season in the league,

A win would see the Blues move back in the top four with Manchester United six points ahead in second of Chelsea.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Recent Form - All Competitions

Chelsea - WDWWW

Manchester United - DWWDW

Team News

Chelsea will have everybody available for selection which will be boost for Tuchel, other than defender Thiago Silva. He remains out with a thigh problem.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

For Manchester United, Scott McTominay, Donny van de Beek and Daniel James are all doubts for the Red Devils.

Paul Pogba and former Blue, Juan Mata are out for the visitors.

Prediction

It's an unbeaten side in Chelsea under Thomas Tuchel against Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side who have yet to suffer defeat on the road in the Premier League this season.

A win for the hosts would move them back into the top four but United won't make it easy as they look to extend their unbeaten run in the league.

Chelsea haven't leaked many goals since Tuchel has arrived and have fared well without Silva in the defence. It's set to be a close content but Tuchel could be complete the perfect week in the charge of the week with massive results against Atletico Madrid and then Manchester United.

Prediction: Chelsea 2-1 Manchester United

