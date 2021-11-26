Preview: Chelsea vs Manchester United | Premier League

Chelsea welcome Manchester United to Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

Thomas Tuchel's Blues are leading the way on 29 points after 12 games, losing only once back in September to Manchester City.

While Manchester United are under caretaker Michael Carrick, with Ralf Rangnick set to take interim charge next week until the end of the season.

If Chelsea beat the Red Devils, they will extend their advantage over the Carrick's men to 15 points.

Recent form

Chelsea are nine games unbeaten in all competitions. Free flowing, free scoring, solid at the back. Confidence levels at Cobham are at an all-time high.

A 3-0 thumping of Leicester City last weekend and a 4-0 thrashing of European heavyweights Juventus in midweek continued to prove Chelsea's credentials as one of, if not the best side in Europe right now, which is backed up by their Champions League triumph in May.

For United, they have lost three of their last four league games, conceding 11 goals - five to Liverpool, two to Manchester City and four to Watford.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's departure saw the Red Devils bounce back with a 2-1 victory against Villarreal but they will be up against it on Sunday in the capital.

Team news

Chelsea will be without Ben Chilwell for the next six weeks at least after he partially injured his anterior cruciate ligament, Tuchel confirmed.

Mateo Kovacic (hamstring) remains out, while N'Golo Kante will also be absent due to a knee problem.

"Kova is still out for the game on Sunday," said Tuchel.

"N’Golo twisted his knee a little bit and feels quite better since the game. Seems like he will be out for some days. It is a matter of days, one week maybe. We still have a little bit of hope but almost a miracle if he makes it so we think about a week."

The visitors could be without Luke Shaw and Fred after Carrick confirmed the duo are doubts for Sunday's encounter.

Harry Maguire is suspended for the trip after getting sent off against Watford. Raphael Varane remains out with a thigh problem. Paul Pogba is also sidelined.

Prediction

The new manager bounce could have some effect on the United side, but Chelsea are in confident mood. They've given their opponents no hope in recent weeks and they will be looking for another scalp on Sunday.

Chelsea have been without key players for previous games, still are with Chilwell, Kante and Kovacic out, but have proved they can cope with the injury absences.

Should Tuchel's side turn up against the Red Devils, Chelsea are likely to clinch another three points and pile further misery on United ahead of Rangnick's arrival.

Prediction: Chelsea 4-0 Manchester United

