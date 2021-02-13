Preview: Chelsea vs Newcastle United | Premier League

Chelsea host Newcastle United in the Premier League on Monday night at Stamford Bridge, looking to extend their unbeaten start under Thomas Tuchel to six games.

They have played five games under the German, winning their last four following a goalless draw in his opening match against Wolves. Chelsea are sat in fifth and are right back in contention for the Champions League spots.

Newcastle come into the game off the back of a 3-2 win against Southampton at home which will give them a boost in confidence ahead of the trip down south.

Recent Form

Chelsea - WWWWD

It's been a solid start to life at Chelsea for Tuchel. He remains unbeaten as manager, winning four of his last five in charge. They've looked comfortable and are constantly adapting to suit the opposition.

Chelsea got away with a slight dip in performance against Barnsley in the FA Cup on Thursday, but got over the line, which will give Tuchel confidence that his side can still win despite a below-par display.

Newcastle United - WLWLL

Bruce's men are currently in 16th place in the league and have only won two of their last eight in all competitions. A concerning record for the Magpies.

They'll need to be ready from the off against the Blues with Tuchel's side in fine form since his arrival last month. The last time Newcastle beat Chelsea in west London was all the way back in 2012.

Head to Head

Chelsea vs Newcastle United - Last Five [All Competitions] 26th August 2018: Newcastle United 1-2 Chelsea - Premier League 12th January 2019: Chelsea 2-1 Newcastle United - Premier League 19th October 2019: Chelsea 1-0 Newcastle United - Premier League 18th January 2020: Newcastle United 1-0 Chelsea - Premier League 21st November 2020: Newcastle United 0-2 Chelsea - Premier League

Team News

Chelsea will have Timo Werner available after he was rested for the win against Barnsley on Thursday night following a dead leg.

Thiago Silva and Kai Havertz remain out for Tuchel. Silva is recovering from a thigh injury, while Havertz is set to return to the team soon.

Newcastle will be without four key players for their visit to Stamford Bridge. Callum Wilson [hamstring], Fabian Schar [knee], Javier Manquillo [ankle] and Jeff Hendrick [suspended] will all be missing for Bruce's side.

Prediction

Chelsea have looked much improved in recent weeks since the appointment of Tuchel and it has reflected in their league position. They are climbing and building momentum at a key point in the season.

Tuchel's men have shown their tactical fluidity, their willingness to adapt to new systems even in game, and they will be looking to catch the Magpies off guard once again on Monday when they look to make it five wins on the spin.

For Newcastle, they'll be looking to end their dismal record in west London but it won't be easy. They'll have to be at the top of their game, and without forward Callum Wilson, it could be a long night for the Toon at Stamford Bridge.

Prediction: Chelsea 2-0 Newcastle United

