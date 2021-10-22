Preview: Chelsea vs Norwich City | Premier League

Chelsea host Norwich City in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon at Stamford Bridge.

The league leaders have started to gather momentum following a run of three straight wins. It's a different story for Daniel Farke's men. They are struggling to get meaningful points on the board in the league, and are without a goal in their last four matches.

Recent Form

Chelsea and Norwich's starts to the 2021/22 season have been completely opposite. Tuchel's side are top of the league on 19 points having lost just one game. While Farke's newly-promoted team are without a win and remain bottom of the league.

Last time out, Edouard Mendy's world class display in between the sticks against Brentford ensured they claim a hard fought 1-0 win over Brentford, courtesy of Ben Chilwell strike.

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

For Norwich, they were involved in their second consecutive goalless draw, this time against Brighton at Carrow Road to add another point to their tally to move them onto two points.

Team News

Chelsea will be without trio Christian Pulisic, Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner.

Pulisic is close to returning from an ankle problem but won't be ready in time for the Canaries clash. While Lukaku (ankle) and Werner (hamstring) sustained injuries against Malmo and will be sidelined for the league meeting.

Billy Gilmour will be ineligible for the visitors to face his parent side at the weekend.

SIPA USA

Christoph Zimmermann is also out for the Canaries with an ankle injury.

Farke said in his pre-match press conference: "Zimmermann is still out and will have ankle surgery on Monday. We expect him to be out of training for six weeks."

Todd Cantwell remains absent for Farke's side also for the weekend.

Prediction

Despite being without Lukaku and Werner at the weekend, Saturday should be a walk in the park for the Blues in west London, but only if they turn up and complete a professional job.

The quality which oozes from the Chelsea, the attack should be able to deal with Werner and Lukaku's absence as Mason Mount, Kai Havertz and co will bee looked at to fire the hosts to the three points to maintain their position at the top.

Prediction: Chelsea 3-0 Norwich City

