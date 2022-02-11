Preview: Chelsea vs Palmeiras | Club World Cup

Chelsea face Brazilian side Palmeiras in the Club World Cup final as the Blues look to lift the trophy for the first time in their history.

Thomas Tuchel's men came out 1-0 victors in the semi-final over Al Hilal despite the head coach being absent with Covid-19.

And now they head into the final against Palmeiras as the two sides battle it out to be crowned as champions of the world.

Recent form

Chelsea come into the match off the back of the 1-0 victory over Al Hilal, with Romelu Lukaku's goal the deciding moment of the match.

Before that, the Blues came out 2-1 victors over Plymouth Argyle in extra-time of the FA Cup on Saturday.

Palmeiras won their semi-final against Al Ahly, coming out with a 2-0 scoreline against ten men.

Before that, they defeated Agua Santa as they sit third in the Serie A table in Brazil.

Team News

Despite being registered for the squad initially, Reece James did not feature in the semi-final and will not play for Chelsea as Zsolt Low confirmed.

Edouard Mendy could be selected after returning from Senegal's Africa Cup of Nations triumph this week.

"We're very happy that he's healthy and absolutely in good shape with good experience behind him. He's ready to play the game," Low confirmed.

The biggest news will be regarding Tuchel, who could fly to Abu Dhabi and take his place in the dugout.

Palmeiras could field an unchanged side with no injury news after Raphael Veiga and Dudu scored to send them to Saturday's final.

Prediction

Chelsea have suffered heartbreak before in the Club World Cup final at the hands of a Brazilian team but this time the Blues look to be the real deal.

They should come out of this game and complete the set, lifting the trophy to see Roman Abramovich have won everything during his time in charge at the club.

However, Palmeiras will not make things easy. Expect a tight game with the experience of Brazilian nationals Jorginho and Thiago Silva to shine through.

Prediction: Chelsea 2-0 Palmeiras

