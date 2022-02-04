Preview: Chelsea vs Plymouth Argyle | FA Cup

Chelsea host Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup fourth round at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon.

Thomas Tuchel and the Blues will return this weekend following two weeks without a game after the winter break.

They resume their hectic schedule with a home cup fixture as they welcome Steven Schumacher's Greens to the capital.

Recent form

Chelsea began their 2021/22 campaign with a 5-1 victory against non-league Chesterfield last month.

Their win was expected, but for Saturday's opponents Plymouth, theirs was not. They claimed a 1-0 win after extra-time against Championship side Birmingham City to set up a big tie in the capital.

IMAGO / PA Images

Team news

Tuchel has confirmed Ben Chilwell, Reece James and Ruben Loftus-Cheek will all miss the cup tie through injury.

Christian Pulisic and Thiago Silva will also be absent following international involvement with their countries over the winter break, with Pulisic due to return on Saturday ahead of their flight to the Middle East for the Club World Cup next week.

Chelsea will name a strong team to face the League One outfit, Tuchel confirmed.

"We respect the team, treat them well and have a strong team on the pitch tomorrow to make it to the next round," admitted the Chelsea boss in his pre-match press conference.

The visitors have a 'near full strength squad' at their disposal to face Tuchel's European champions.

Schumacher is expected to have Adam Randell available after undergoing concussion checks. New signing Steven Sessegnon will be available, but Romoney Crichlow is cup-tied following his January arrival from Huddersfield Town.

Chelsea academy graduate Jordan Houghton is set to start against his former side. Brendan Galloway and George Cooper remain out.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Prediction

Tuchel wants the hosts to go all guns blazing against Argyle and show a ruthless streak. He told the media: "We want to put it down as one of their worst days. We want to beat them, we don't want them to have the best time of their life and a good experience at Stamford Bridge."

Plymouth know they will be up against it and the chances of them producing an upset being low, but as underdogs they will have nothing to lose.

Should Chelsea get an early goal to kill any confidence that the visiting side may have, it could make for a comfortable afternoon for the Blues ahead of their trip to Abu Dhabi.

Prediction: Chelsea 3-0 Plymouth Argyle

